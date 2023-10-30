Jordan & Henry's Relationship Is Heating Up On 'Big Brother UK'

Big Brother UK’s queer love triangle may be shifting, as Jordan and Henry shared a sweet kiss — and their feelings — in a recent episode.

The two have seemed interested in one another from early on, and had fans rooting for something to come of their flirtations as they referred to one another as “husband” and jokingly discussed the names of their future children.

Things took a turn when Jordan seemed to hit it off with Matty, who is in an open relationship outside of the house, and it began to look like Henry might be forced to live out his days in the house as a scorned almost-ex.

But reality TV is nothing if not constant twists and turns, and an episode last week saw Jordan and Henry actually kiss. Things were still up in the air with the Matty of it all until Sunday’s episode, where Jordan and Henry actually sat down and talked—after sneaking a secret kiss together under a table, naturally.

Jordan admitted that he thought Matty was flirty with every person, and then told Henry that he doesn’t “find him attractive at all.”

“He’s totally not my type,” he said. “But his eyes are nice, and I like how engaged he is in conversation. But I want to have great conversations with him, but then I don’t want him to be so flirtatious to the extent that I’m misreading things and thinking that he wants something… I’m just like, ‘You need to stop.’”