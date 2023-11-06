Jordan Finally Shuts Down 'Big Brother UK's Messy Love Triangle

After weeks of whiplash, Big Brother UK’s messy queer love triangle appears to have fully collapsed.

Things finally shut down between Jordan and Matty this past week, after Matty admitted that his flirtations and the “hot and coldness” of their relationship was making him “feel isolated from the group and left out.”

Although Jordan had recently told Henry—the other member of their love triangle—that he wasn’t into Matty, the conversation between the two at the end seemed to suggest otherwise, as Jordan admitted he preferred to “live with some delusion” about whatever was between them.

“Don’t you think this delusion is hurting both of us?” Matty asked.

“No, because I know the answer,” Jordan replied. “If I look deeply enough I know the answer, I don’t need to hear it said aloud. I know what the problem is and the only solution is detachment and that’s cool. I don’t need to hear it rubbed in my face.”

Viewers weren’t all that sad to see things shut down between Jordan and Matty, but the way Jordan subsequently approached Henry was another matter.

Jordan and Henry had become fast friends in the house, calling one another “husband” and joking about hypothetical children. It was pretty clear Henry was jealous when Jordan started flirting with Matty, but things seemed to be looking up for the two at the end of last month when Jordan claimed he didn’t find Matty attractive, promised to shut down the flirtation between them, and once again called Henry his husband. They even kissed a few times, too.

But apparently Jordan was just stringing him along, as he told Henry he didn’t want to lose him “as a friend.”

“I think I need to say to you, our friendship is platonic, right? Your friendship to me means more than every other friendship in here combined,” he said.

The audience watching from home might have seen it coming, but poor Henry seemed a little blindsided.

Now the question is, of course, whether this is really all over for good, or if there’s more drama to come for some combination of these three.