'Bridgerton's new clip & surprise fan wedding have us GAGGING

We’ve spent months preparing ourselves for how steamy the third season of Netflix’s Bridgerton is apparently going to be, and the showrunners have given us even more to be excited about ahead of its May release.

Netflix and Shondaland hosted a panel hosted with executive producer Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton season 3 showrunner Jess Brownell, the author of the original Bridgerton novel series Julia Quinn, as well as various cast members. During the panel, they all discussed what we are about to experience in the third season of the Netflix original.

More exciting than the fan event itself was what was unveiled there, which included episode titles, character photos, confirmation of certain book-to-episode adaptations, and even a surprise fan wedding announcement, which we are so totally here for (but more on that in a minute).

Rhimes and Brownell dished on some upcoming plots for the LGBTQ-inclusive series, including a fan-favorite moment in the Romancing Mr. Bridgerton novel where Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) wraps Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) hand after an accidental cut.

“Usually we’re meeting a new person who’s falling in love with one of our regulars,” said Rhimes. “But this time, we know the people who are falling in love. We’re already rooting for them because we already know them, and I’m excited for that.”

Netflix shared an exclusive Valentine’s Day clip of the couple that shows Miss Featherington growing tired of being misled by Bridgerton, which only gets us even more excited for what’s to come. Moreover, Brownell revealed the episode titles for the season, which include “Out of the Shadows,” “Old Friends,” “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” and “Into the Light.”

Onto the surprise wedding, because someone is about to be very lucky! Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel, also known as Lady Agatha Danbury and Queen Charlotte in the show, revealed that one super-fan couple will receive a Bridgerton-themed wedding from Netflix, though the couple has yet to be announced. For more information on the upcoming wedding, check out Tudum.

In the meantime, mark your calendars for the season’s split premiere, which starts on May 16and concludes on June 13, 2024.

Keep scrolling to watch a brand-new clip of Bridgerton season 3, as well as new character images and episode titles!

