Have you ever wanted to go back to the care-free days of sleepaway summer camp?

Well, that’s exactly what six teams of friends are doing on the inaugural season of Buddy Games, a reality competition show hosted by Josh Duhamel where contestants are competing in absurd physical and mental challenges, all while living in a lake house à la summer camp.

After seven episodes full of tough camp-inspired challenges, only three teams are left to battle it out in tonight’s finale episode for a chance to win $200,000. Among them are Team Pride, made up of four LGBTQ+ friends who were hoping to have fun together now that they no longer all live in the same city.

Before coming on the show, the four friends on Team Pride—Andrew Shayde, Bekah Telew, Steven Mosier, and drag queen Summer Lynne Seasons—had last seen each other at the funerals for two of their closest friends. “This was an incredible opportunity to reunite and go have a blast and honor our two friends who have passed away, but also add some humor back into our friendship that we’d been missing,” Shayde tells PRIDE.