PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 10/18/24

Tegan Quin isn't holding back and we salute her! The pop star, author, producer, and... catfishing victim is ready to share her piece about fan culture and how it’s so powerful. PRIDE sat down with Quin to talk about her documentary Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara and why it's a rallying cry to finally address the “stan” culture that has cost so many their mental health, well-being, and even lives.

But that is not all... this week has given us the opportunity to talk to so many amazing folks including former Glee star Kevin McHale , Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas , and I got the thrilling and chilling experience of sitting down with Naomi Scott and Parker Finn the star and director of Smile 2, respectively.

We also have some fun with the science of hunkiness , offer some coming-out advice , watch Gay Twitter go utterly feral over some leaked gay sex scenes , and learn about another portion of our community, the solosexual .

PRIDE Originals 💅

Tegan Quin gets raw about toxic stan culture: 'Our society is f*cked' Courtesy of Disney Read PRIDE's interview with the queer pop superstar about her terrifying experience with a catfish and how it reflects on our toxic fan culture.

'Smile 2' star Naomi Scott brings a pop star's nightmare to wicked, gruesome, jaw-dropping life content.jwplatform.com Read PRIDE's interview with Smile 2 star Naomi Scott and director Parker Finn about creating the most terrifying film of the year — and why queer audiences will find it so relatable.

Angie Katsanevas calls out Lisa Barlow ahead of 'RHOSLC' reunion taping Things are heating up in Salt Lake City! PRIDE sits down with the Real Housewife Angie Katsanevas to get the tea on where she stands with her frenemy Lisa Barlow.

Kevin McHale apologizes to Jay-Z for rapping on 'Glee' & says he 'forgot' the final seasons PRIDE caught up with the Glee star to kiki about his time on the show and are reminded why we can never get enough of this cutie!

Adult star Cody Seiya's new briefs will poke your eye out PRIDE's Ricky Cornish got the tea on "how" one of our favorite adult stars is packin'!

History's hidden gems, 10 LGBTQ+ heroes you haven't heard of (yet) Shirley Markham Collection/Heritage Images via Getty Images; Braxton University via Wikipedia CC-BY 3.0; John K. Hillers/Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images These historical figures deserve their time in the sun!

Sipping on that celebrity tea ☕

20 gay celeb face cards that are NEVER declined according to SCIENCE Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock; Tinseltown/Shutterstock; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; lev radon/Shutterstock

10 actors who wore a prosthetic pole in their sexiest scenes HBO, Netflix

Every queen who came out as trans after starring on 'Drag Race' David Livingston/Getty Images; Logo TV; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Eugene Powers/Shutterstock

Sex and dating... but make it gay ❤️

Geordi Raw: redefining community and identity through innovative underwear Courtesy of The Pride Store

How to come out to your partner as transgender Courtesy of MesquitaFMS/GettyImages

Let's get political 🇺🇸

Gay adult stars CLAP BACK on Project 2025's plan to ban spicy content (updated) Jkab Ethan Dale / ASGmax / Eric Hart Jr.

This 'Drag Race' star is getting absolutely ROASTED over endorsing Trump for President Go My Media/Shuttershock, John M. Heller/GettyImages, and Michael Ciaglo/GettyImages.



🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 Ahead of the #GlobalAllStars finale, PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish checked out Alyssa Edwards’ one-woman show at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Edwards had the whole room cracking up and celebrating her incredible #DragRace career. Will she take home the crown? We shall see.

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 'Tis the season — to get spooky! And get spooky I did, at a screening of Smile 2 after which I sat down with the film's star Naomi Scott and director Parker Finn to talk about how now, more than ever, having the catharsis of a scary movie can feel so powerful! Read PRIDE's interview now!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Disney; Charlotte Rutherford Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 Film: Smile 2 It's spooky season and finally, the scariest movie of the year is in theaters! Smile 2 takes the terrifying action into the world of pop superstardom and the results are wicked! Naomi Scott gives a career-defining performance you don't want to miss. Now in theaters. 📺 Stream & Chill: Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara Tegan and Sara Quin have always let the fans into their world with their intimate music, memoirs, and graphic novels but in this new documentary they share a darker side of being so revealing. This engrossing and shocking doc sees Tegan on the hunt to find one toxic fan who hacked her personal accounts and spent more than a decade impersonating her online. Now streaming on Hulu. 🎧 In Our Ears: Tension II by Kylie Minogue Our queen Kylie is back with a new album of bangers. We're not saying this is about to be our whole personality for the next month... but, OK yeah we are.