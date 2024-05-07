



Don't let things things get in the way of your namaste. Shutterstock Anyone who's been to a yoga class knows the importance of connecting to your breath and your body. We all have our reasons for doing yoga in the first place, whether to expand our flexibility and mobility or increase our strength, but that doesn't mean all social graces need to go out the door when you hit your mat. In general, it's great that men are doing yoga more often, but sometimes, guys just don't know how to behave in class. Here are 30 awkward things guys do in yoga.

Talking Shutterstock Just try and stay quiet.

Complaining Shutterstock Yes, we know it's hard. We know it burns. Just breathe through it and do your best.

Asking Too Many Questions Shutterstock There's a time and a place.

Touching Himself Inappropriately Shutterstock It's not that we don't want to see it, we just don't want to see it here.

Picking His Belly Button Lint Shutterstock I hate to admit I'm guilty of this.

Non-Stop Moaning Shutterstock Seriously? You moan everytime you move.

Sweating On Everything Shutterstock It's yoga, you're supposed to sweat. But, you're also supposed to clean up your sweat.

Grunting When It's Hard Shutterstock Grunting is a sign you're not ready for that pose. Relax, keep quiet, and take a child's pose.

Undressing Dramatically Shutterstock Yes, it's hot. But, when you whip off your drenched shirt, your sweat gets on everyone.

Going Rogue Shutterstock Everyone's in down dog on their mats and you're landing hard from a handstand in the middle of the room. It's not your living room.

Letting Your Junk Go Rogue Shutterstock Whoa! You just flashed your jewels to the poor old lady on the mat next to you. You might want to ditch the booty shorts.

Picking At Your Toenail Lint Shutterstock That lint that's been under your big toe for weeks probably doesn't need to come out and/or get tossed on to the yoga floor while you're stretching. It's been there a while. You can leave it there a little longer.

Silent and Deadly Farting Shutterstock Remember, people close to you are breathing deeply, and now they're breathing in your deadly farts.

Audible Farting Shutterstock Everyone around you pretends they didn't hear it. Farting is natural, so you have every right, right? Wrong.

No Sense of Personal Space Comedy Central You came in late and laid your mat down two inches from that tiny woman who now has to deal with your armpit hair in her face when you do a twisting pose.

Crowding the Mat Next to You Shutterstock The room is crowded, and this isn't a ballet class, so you may want to reign in some of those fancy kicks and stretches that land on your neigbor's mat. Your feet have not been vetted.

Snoring Shutterstock Sure, yoga is relaxing, but snoring in child's pose or savasana means you're not quite in the moment.

Leaving Your Phone On Shutterstock Turn your phone off. Nobody wants to hear your Britney ring tone while they're in plow pose.

Obnoxiously Checking Out Hot People Shutterstock Keep your eyes on the mat and your mind on the practice. It's true that a lot of REALLY hot people do yoga, but try not to check them out mid-twist.

Giggling at Terms Like Pelvic Floor Shutterstock Your instructor may tell you to lift your pelvic floor. Yes, it's funny, but it's also good for you. Try not to giggle.

Examining Body Parts Shutterstock That mole or skintag has probably been there for a while. Maybe wait until after class to really dig in and pick at it.

Sniffing Arm Pits Shutterstock If you think your armpits smell, they probably do. Wait until you get out of class before you take a wiff.

Carelessly Letting the Man Bun Out Shutterstock You love your man bun. Everyone does these days, but please don't undo it and shake out your locks while you're heading into a side plank. That guy on the mat next to you doesn't want your hair across his face.

Overdoing the Patchouli Shutterstock Patchouli definitely sets a particular tone, but maybe the older woman eight mats away from you doesn't want to relive her '70s commune life while she's trying to get into crow pose.

Stinking Shutterstock You may love the way you smell after marinating in a onesie bingeing on Sense 8 for a weekened, but that doesn't mean the people around you will appreciate it.

Rubbing Your Ass Muscles Shutterstock We get it. Your muscles are tight. You don't really need to dig into your glute muscles while in that forward fold three inches from that guy who's just trying to focus on his practice. That's what yoga's for to loosen you up.

Popping a Boner Shutterstock Sure, that instructor is hot, especially when he/she's adjusting you. Plus, boners happen, right? Try to keep your mind on the practice, and maybe your mat neighbors won't get a load of your chubby.

Non-Stop Chatter Shutterstock Yoga is supposed to be meditative, so why are you commenting on how difficult everything is or making excuses to your neighbor about why you can't do a headstand? She doesn't care.

Arriving Late and Making a Scene Shutterstock If you show up late, quietly lay out your mat and join the group. Dropping your yoga bag from three feet above the floor and unfurling your mat like it's a flag on a battleship only makes you look like you crave attention.

Belching Shutterstock Maybe, if you know you're doing yoga that day, you might want to choose something easier on the digestive system than that chili dog with extra onions.