Darryl Stephens was told to stay in the closet while on 'Noah's Arc'

Seeing stories about gay Black men onscreen is rare in 2024, but two decades ago, it was unheard of until Noah's Arc premiered.

Despite the show breaking new ground in Hollywood, star Darryl Stephens was advised to stay in the closet if he wanted to stay booked and busy.

The 49-year-old actor was eager to learn how to play the character of the titular Noah, but because there was no Black, queer representation on TV, he had to figure it out as he went along.

"My biggest focus was figuring out who Noah was," he said in a recent interview with Buzzfeed celebrating Black History Month. "I'd never seen a character like him on screen. I wasn't sure how I was supposed to be playing him. If you look at earlier iterations of Noah, [I played] boyish and sex kitten versions of him. By the time we shot the pilot before Logo picked us up, I figured out who he was. But for a long time, I was wondering, 'Who is this guy?'"

Back in 2005, when the show first premiered, Stephens recalled that Noah's Arc creator Patrik-Ian Polk told the cast, "None of us are gonna talk about our sexuality in public," as a way to try and keep their sexualities as being the focus of all of the press coverage for the show.