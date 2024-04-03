Scroll To Top
TV

The trailer for this year’s coolest, queerest show is here and we’re already under its spell

The trailer for this year’s coolest, queerest show is here and we’re already under its spell

Lukas Gage in Dead Boy Detectives
Courtesy of Netflix

Sandman and Buffy fans take note, Dead Boy Detectives is about to be your new obsession.

rachiepants

Lukas Gage in Dead Boy Detectives

Courtesy of Netflix

Is there a big, giant Buffy or Supernatural hole in your heart? Good news, because it’s about to be filled by Dead Boy Detectives, and the full trailer is finally here!

The Netflix series is set in the world of Sandman by Neil Gaiman and from the creator of The Flight Attendant (Steve Yockey), so you know it’s going to be creative, queer, and highly addictive. Plus, the gay internet’s boyfriend, Lukas Gage, is out here sewing gay chaos and seducing one of the leads. What more do you want?

For the uninitiated, Dead Boy Detectives follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), who serve as the “the brains” and “the brawn,” respectively, behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. These deceased teenagers, born decades apart, somehow found each other in death, became besties, and did what any self-respecting clever ghost would do — start solving supernatural mysteries. It’s a great gig if you can get it, but things get a lot more complicated when a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura) both — gasp — living, to find their way into their (after)lives and business.

Oh yes, this is going to be fun! It’s also weird, wonderful, charming, and very, very queer. Keep scrolling for photos from the season, which drops exclusively on Netflix April 25, and check out the full trailer below too!

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne in episode 6 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Ed Araquel/Netflix \u00a9\u00a02023

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Briana Cuoco as Jenny Green in episode 3 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix \u00a9 2023

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. (L to R) Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko Sasaki, George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne, and Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland in episode 3 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix \u00a9 2023

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. (L to R) Yuyu Kitamura as Niko Sasaki and Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace in episode 4 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix \u00a9 2023

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace in episode 5 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Ed Araquel/Netflix \u00a9\u00a02023

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. (L to R) Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland and Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace in episode 5 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Ed Araquel/Netflix \u00a9\u00a02023

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death in episode 1 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix \u00a9 2023

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. (L to R) Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland and George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne in episode 2 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Ed Araquel/Netflix \u00a9\u00a02023

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Jenn Lyon as Esther Finch in episode 1 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. David Bukach/Netflix \u00a9\u00a02023

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Joshua Colley as Monty in episode 3 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Ed Araquel/Netflix \u00a9\u00a02023

Courtesy of Netflix

in episode 1 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix \u00a9 2023

Courtesy of Netflix

Briana Cuoco; Yuyu Kitamura in dead boy detectives

Courtesy of Netflix

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Lukas Gage as Thomas The Cat King in episode 2 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix \u00a9 2023

Courtesy of Netflix

'Dead Boy Detectives' premieres on Netflix April 25 watch the trailer below.

TVNetflixEntertainmentHorrorFantasy
charles rowlanddead boy detectivesedwin paynelukas gageneil gaimantrailer
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio