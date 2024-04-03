The trailer for this year’s coolest, queerest show is here and we’re already under its spell

Courtesy of Netflix

Is there a big, giant Buffy or Supernatural hole in your heart? Good news, because it’s about to be filled by Dead Boy Detectives, and the full trailer is finally here!

The Netflix series is set in the world of Sandman by Neil Gaiman and from the creator of The Flight Attendant (Steve Yockey), so you know it’s going to be creative, queer, and highly addictive. Plus, the gay internet’s boyfriend, Lukas Gage, is out here sewing gay chaos and seducing one of the leads. What more do you want?



For the uninitiated, Dead Boy Detectives follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), who serve as the “the brains” and “the brawn,” respectively, behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. These deceased teenagers, born decades apart, somehow found each other in death, became besties, and did what any self-respecting clever ghost would do — start solving supernatural mysteries. It’s a great gig if you can get it, but things get a lot more complicated when a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura) both — gasp — living, to find their way into their (after)lives and business.

Oh yes, this is going to be fun! It’s also weird, wonderful, charming, and very, very queer. Keep scrolling for photos from the season, which drops exclusively on Netflix April 25, and check out the full trailer below too!