Mark your calendar, here's when your new fave gay supernatural series drops on Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives
Courtesy of Netflix

We’ve got the tea and first-look images for the Sandman spinoff Dead Boy Detectives — and it looks hauntingly good.

rachiepants

Buffy, Wynonna Earp, The Umbrella Academy, Supernatural. If there’s one thing we can never get enough of, it’s a good supernatural mystery series. Good news: your new favorite one is coming this spring! Yep, that’s right, we have the release date for the highly anticipated Sandman spinoff Dead Boy Detectives and some first-look images that are just increasing the hype.

Not up to speed on DBD? No worries, we got you. The series is based on the comics by Neil Gaiman and is set in the same world as one of our very favorite things in recent years, Sandman. This series follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), just your run-of-the-mill supernatural investigators — oh, except for one little detail: they’re very, very dead. But then who else would you turn to when you’re facing all manner of paranormal problems? Maybe it’s escaping a witch, fighting an angry ghost, or finding the mystical cause behind a case of amnesia.

While the two didn’t know each other in life, they found one another in death and have become best friends who just so happen to hunt ghosts and solve mysteries. But things get a bit more complicated when their group expands to include a living (gasp!) clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura).

It’s gay in both meanings of the word; yes, it’s populated with queer characters, but the vibes are also great: charming and just a bit spooky. So basically everything we love about this subgenre! Oh yes, this one has shot right to the top of our must-watch list. The question is when do we get our eyeballs on this show? Netflix announced this morning that Dead Boy Detectives will premiere globally on April 25.

Keep scrolling for a peek at the first-look images and teaser trailer.

Dead Boy Detectives

Courtesy of Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives

Courtesy of Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives

Courtesy of Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives

Courtesy of Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives

Courtesy of Netflix

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ premieres globally on Netflix on April 25. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. In this new supernatural series ...

TVNetflixEntertainmentLGBTQ+Horror
horrorqueer charactersdead boy detectivesfirst-look imagesmysterynetflixsandmanteaser trailer
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

