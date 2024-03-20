Mark your calendar, here's when your new fave gay supernatural series drops on Netflix

Buffy, Wynonna Earp, The Umbrella Academy, Supernatural. If there’s one thing we can never get enough of, it’s a good supernatural mystery series. Good news: your new favorite one is coming this spring! Yep, that’s right, we have the release date for the highly anticipated Sandman spinoff Dead Boy Detectives and some first-look images that are just increasing the hype.

Not up to speed on DBD? No worries, we got you. The series is based on the comics by Neil Gaiman and is set in the same world as one of our very favorite things in recent years, Sandman. This series follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), just your run-of-the-mill supernatural investigators — oh, except for one little detail: they’re very, very dead. But then who else would you turn to when you’re facing all manner of paranormal problems? Maybe it’s escaping a witch, fighting an angry ghost, or finding the mystical cause behind a case of amnesia.

While the two didn’t know each other in life, they found one another in death and have become best friends who just so happen to hunt ghosts and solve mysteries. But things get a bit more complicated when their group expands to include a living (gasp!) clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura).

It’s gay in both meanings of the word; yes, it’s populated with queer characters, but the vibes are also great: charming and just a bit spooky. So basically everything we love about this subgenre! Oh yes, this one has shot right to the top of our must-watch list. The question is when do we get our eyeballs on this show? Netflix announced this morning that Dead Boy Detectives will premiere globally on April 25.

Keep scrolling for a peek at the first-look images and teaser trailer.

Courtesy of Netflix

