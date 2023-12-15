Elizabeth Banks Begs For Role On 'White Lotus': 'I Want To Be Murdered So Badly'

Viewers can’t get enough of The White Lotus, and apparently neither can actors—including Elizabeth Banks.

The Cocaine Bear director recently explained to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark that she had begged creator Mike White for a role on the show.

“I want to be murdered so badly. Kill me, please kill me,” she said. “I don't know how it happens. Tell him!”

Ripa took her up on her plea, addressing White through the camera: “Everybody knows that we’re Mike White’s favorite talk show. Mike White, please put your friend Elizabeth Banks in White Lotusseason three or four. We’ll take either one.”

“I'm writing you a check right now. I love it,” Banks replied. “Who doesn't want to go hang out in a hotel with all those fun people and solve a murder mystery?”

Banks isn’t the only one who thinks she would be a perfect fit for the show—fans have actually been suggesting her casting since the first season.