TV

Elizabeth Banks Begs For Role On White Lotus: 'I Want To Be Murdered So Badly'

Elizabeth Banks Begs For Role On 'White Lotus': 'I Want To Be Murdered So Badly'

Elizabeth Banks
Shutterstock

And she should get one.

rachelkiley

Viewers can’t get enough of The White Lotus, and apparently neither can actors—including Elizabeth Banks.

The Cocaine Bear director recently explained to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark that she had begged creator Mike White for a role on the show.

“I want to be murdered so badly. Kill me, please kill me,” she said. “I don't know how it happens. Tell him!”

Ripa took her up on her plea, addressing White through the camera: “Everybody knows that we’re Mike White’s favorite talk show. Mike White, please put your friend Elizabeth Banks in White Lotusseason three or four. We’ll take either one.”

“I'm writing you a check right now. I love it,” Banks replied. “Who doesn't want to go hang out in a hotel with all those fun people and solve a murder mystery?”

Banks isn’t the only one who thinks she would be a perfect fit for the show—fans have actually been suggesting her casting since the first season.

And the two have worked together on several occasions in the past. Currently, Banks is promoting an animated film written by White, Migration, in which she voices a character, and he is notably credited as one of the writers on Pitch Perfect 3, which Banks produced and starred in.

Between their existing relationship and the fact that it is not difficult at all to imagine Banks playing a chaotic and wealthy new addition to whichever resort ends up being the latest place for a body to drop on The White Lotus, this one seems like a no brainer. Bring in the Banks, Mr. White!

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

