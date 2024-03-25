Scroll To Top
Watch this spicy sneak peek of the For the Love of DILFs season two finale now! (EXCLUSIVE)

Luders and Daniel
Courtesy of OUTtv

Everyone’s back in the house and it doesn’t take long for things to turn explosive!

rachiepants

Can you believe the season two finale of For the Love of DILFs is already upon us? Yep, that's right this week we finally learn which of our Daddy and Himbo couples will walk away with a new love and a cash prize. But before that, we need a little drama and Mama... these first 10 minutes do not disappoint.

As the episode opens the entire cast has returned to the couches for a bit of a reunion and to talk about the highs and lows of the season. Of course, Rico and Nigel get mushy while recalling the first time they met, it's very sweet. Then Anthony opens about about being both a Daddy and dad. Even Big Sal has a sweet moment about finding connections with his castmates.

Anthony and Derrick & Rico and Nigel

Courtesy of OUTtv

However, when the conversation turned to Luders and his decision to leave rather than try to break up some of the couples, things turned tense and then fiery between him and his former Himbo, Daniel. He was not holding back — and Daniel once again wasn’t having it.

Ooh, gurl.

New to For The Love of DILFs? Let us catch you up real quick. The series pairs up two groups of gay men — older, sexy Daddies and young, sweet Himbos — to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels, who serves as host and house mother. This week we will finally learn which lucky couple not only found love but will take home the cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.

'For The Love of DILFs' is streaming on OUTtv. Watch the first 10 minutes of the season two finale now.

