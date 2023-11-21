Scroll To Top
TV

This New Queer Dating Show Sees Couples Looking For A Third

This New Queer Dating Show Sees Couples 'Looking For A Third'

Tiffany Pollard
Courtesy of OUTtv

Tiffany Pollard is the HBIC of this upcoming series from the creators of ‘For The Love of DILFs’

rachiepants

For these two couples, three is company!

Today OUTtv announced an exciting new queer dating series coming from the folks who brought us our favorite guilty pleasureFor the Love of DILFs. This time instead of dating intergenerationally we are going to see queer couples seeking a third party to add to their relationship in the appropriately titled, Looking for a Third. Best of all the new dating reality series is to be hosted and executive produced by the original HBIC and reality dating icon, Tiffany Pollard.

Looking for a Third will focus on two couples: one gay couple and one lesbian couple, both of whom are searching for a third partner to add to their relationship, among a group of singles. More depictions of Sapphic love, heck yes. Plus, this sounds just like the wickedly entertaining programming we've come to expect from the folks at OUTtv and Daddy TV.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the dating genre as both a host and Executive Producer. Partnering with OUTtv is always such a joy because it’s my honor to get to tell incredible queer stories. I know this show is going to be silly, romantic, and filled with so much love,” writes Pollard in a press release.

For Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv, getting to show another side of queer love was an opportunity too good to pass up. “It is not uncommon for couples to consider adding a third person to their relationship and Looking for a Third will provide a revealing look at what happens when couples decide to take that step. OUTtv aims to show all facets of the queer experience by commissioning shows in the dating genre which are both authentic and fun - Looking for a Third promises to deliver on all fronts,” he shared in a press release.

As for when we’ll get to check out this new series, Looking for a Third enters production next summer and is slated for release in late 2024 on OUTtv. PRIDE will share more details as they become available. In the meantime, season two of For the Love of DILFs drops in early 2024, which is the perfect excuse to watch the steamy teaser!

TVEntertainmentSex
outtvdaddy tvtiffany pollardreality tvreality competitiongay datinggay dating reality showfor the love of dilfslooking for a third
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 41 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio