This New Queer Dating Show Sees Couples 'Looking For A Third'

For these two couples, three is company!

Today OUTtv announced an exciting new queer dating series coming from the folks who brought us our favorite guilty pleasureFor the Love of DILFs. This time instead of dating intergenerationally we are going to see queer couples seeking a third party to add to their relationship in the appropriately titled, Looking for a Third. Best of all the new dating reality series is to be hosted and executive produced by the original HBIC and reality dating icon, Tiffany Pollard.

Looking for a Third will focus on two couples: one gay couple and one lesbian couple, both of whom are searching for a third partner to add to their relationship, among a group of singles. More depictions of Sapphic love, heck yes. Plus, this sounds just like the wickedly entertaining programming we've come to expect from the folks at OUTtv and Daddy TV.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the dating genre as both a host and Executive Producer. Partnering with OUTtv is always such a joy because it’s my honor to get to tell incredible queer stories. I know this show is going to be silly, romantic, and filled with so much love,” writes Pollard in a press release.

For Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv, getting to show another side of queer love was an opportunity too good to pass up. “It is not uncommon for couples to consider adding a third person to their relationship and Looking for a Third will provide a revealing look at what happens when couples decide to take that step. OUTtv aims to show all facets of the queer experience by commissioning shows in the dating genre which are both authentic and fun - Looking for a Third promises to deliver on all fronts,” he shared in a press release.

As for when we’ll get to check out this new series, Looking for a Third enters production next summer and is slated for release in late 2024 on OUTtv. PRIDE will share more details as they become available. In the meantime, season two of For the Love of DILFs drops in early 2024, which is the perfect excuse to watch the steamy teaser!