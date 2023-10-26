Scroll To Top
Watch The Steamy For The Love Of DILFs Season 2 Teaser Trailer Now

Watch The Steamy 'For The Love Of DILFs' Season 2 Teaser Trailer Now

Plus, everything we know about the second season — and season three!

Hold on to your daddies because season two of For the Love of DILFS is almost here! Today OUTtv dropped the teaser trailer for the much anticipated sophomore season of its hit gay dating series, and already temperatures are rising — and no that’s not just the Florida sun.

Back in her role as host, house mother, counselor, and queer goddess is Stormy Daniels who teases what’s to come a time in Dr. DILF's mansion. Once again the series will follow two groups of singles: “Daddies” and “Himbos” who are looking for love and are seeking to find it in DILF Mansion.

Both groups will live together, participate in spicy challenges, and even go on some seriously breathtaking dates as they compete to find their cross-generational “one.”

While only one couple will be named the winners and walk away with the cash prize (and the real prize of falling in love) there will be plenty of steamy romance to go around for everyone. Also, there’s plenty of drama as the couples negotiate the highs and lows of new romance, from first kisses to blistering breakups.

Of course, sitting front row for it all is Daniels who is thrilled to be back for the second season. “It’s such a magical fever dream of a show. What I loved about season two was how pure the cast’s intentions were. They came from love and they weren’t going down without a fight! I may even get mixed up in some of the drama...but you’ll have to watch to find out,” she said in a press release.

The question is when will we get to feast our greedy eyes on all these smoking hot Daddies and Himbos? Well, it may be sooner than you think, while a specific date has yet to be announced we do know that it will be “early 2024.” Sounds like a pretty great way to kick off a new year.

But that's not all, OUTtv has also announced that the show has already been greenlit for a third season and they are currently casting. So if you are a hot Daddy or a sexy Himbo who is single and ready to mingle, now is your chance to find love in the DILF Mansion. Worldwide applicants can enter here, while sexy singles in the US can find the application here.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the teaser trailer below and stay tuned to PRIDE for some very exclusive and exciting DILFs announcements very soon!

For the Love of DILFs Season 2 Teaser

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, sewist, podcaster, and former managing editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex — and their frequent intersection. Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror through the feminist perspective on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the oxford comma (in that order).

