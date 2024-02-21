Scroll To Top
"I don’t need to win again" Drag Race star Alaska dishes on her new era

Shaun Vadella

The All Stars winner is more than qualified to upgrade from contenstant to presenter.

rickycornish

We're not just talking about the state.

Alaska Thunderf*** 5000 needs no introduction. Anybody who knows anything about RuPaul's Drag Race knows who this queen is.

Not only is she recognized from her Drag Race fame, but the star has successfully dabbled in all areas of entertainment by releasing music, hosting a popular podcast, produced musicals, and appeared in a slew of TV shows.

But could she replace mother RuPaul as the host of Drag Race one day? It seems like she's more than open to the possibility.

"I would love to do it. I feel like a lot of people think RuPaul’s job is easy. RuPaul makes it look easy and she’s running that whole ship over there. I don’t flatter myself to think that I could do that job, but of course I would love it," Alaska tells PRIDE.

Even though she thinks she's been blackballed from Drag Race, Alaska has no intentions of ever returning as a competitor to the main stage.

That means... don't expect Alaska to return to the werkroom on a future All Winners season.

“Honestly, I’ve already done that. I don’t need to win again. When I won, it was way worse than losing. I’d rather take the hosting thing.”

Speaking of hosting, Alaska is honing her skills in real-time with season two of her hit OUTtv docuseries.

The queen puts in a ton of work to throw her Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition (you read that right), which is a pageant that she created with fellow drag artist and best friend Lola LeCroix.

"We love it. It's always great to have a camera crew there to capture everything that's happening. We also get to just share the stories of these amazing eight artists," Alaska says.

"In season two, you have a whole slew of entertainers who will knock your socks off. We have eight contestants who are all completely different and vying for the same title. When you get to see them on stage, you're seeing so many different versions of drag," LeCroix adds.

Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition returns this spring on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Alaska and Lola, check out the video below.

    Could Alaska Be the Next Host of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?youtu.be

    Latest Stories

    author avatar

    Ricky Cornish

    Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

    Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

    To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

