Alaska Says She's Been Blackballed By 'Drag Race' For This Reason

One of the best things to ever happen to the Drag Race franchise was the introduction of the long-rumored and highly desired, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: All Winners season of the show. When it dropped last year, it was instantly iconic as beloved queens served nothing but all-star drag excellence.

While queens like Jinkx Monsoon and Raja were obvious choices, there were some omissions as well that raised eyebrows — and raised expectations about who might be on a second All Winners season, like Bob the Drag Queen, Bianca Del Rio, and of course Alaska Thunderfuck 5000.

But according to Alaska, we might be waiting a very long time, like indefinitely long, to see her strut into the werkroom once again. In an interview with Maddy Morphosis, on the Drag Race alum’s popularGive it to Me Straight Youtube series, Alaska talked about why she wasn't invited to compete in that season, and why she believes she may be blackballed from the franchise, period.

In the interview, Maddy suggested the reason she didn't receive the casting call was down to Alaska's podcast Race Chaser, which she hosts with controversial queen Willam, and Alaska seemingly agreed. "I think it comes down to Willam. Willam is actively acrimonious. I want to be clear that the reason our podcast works is that we don't look at Drag Race the same way," Alaska said putting a little distance between the two of them and their feelings about Drag Race. "She's super critical of the show and the company, which I am too at times, but ultimately we don't see it the same way. Just because I have a podcast with Willam, doesn't mean the views expressed are the same." If it came down to it, would Alaska give up Race Chaser for another chance at the crown? Well, sort of. "Yeah, hasta la vista. I would do it," she said. "When it happens, if they did ultimatum me, I'd say: 'Alright, well that's it.' And once the time passed I'd be like, 'Just kidding!' What are they gonna do after the fact?" To which Maddy pointed out, it would likely get her black-balled for sure.