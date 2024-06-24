Scroll To Top
Interviews

Candis Cayne is begging everyone in the LGBTQ+ community to vote for Joe Biden

Nick Spanos

The trailblazing trans actress is reminding everyone what’s at stake this year.

rickycornish

The election is coming sooner than you think.

Candis Cayne is a legendary actress known for her herstory-making role as Carmelita in ABC’s Dirty Sexy Money. By cementing herself a star in Hollywood, the star has always used her voice to advocate for trans rights.

With the election just a few months away, the star is calling on all queer people to vote blue in November.

“This year especially, the LGBTQIA+ community has been attacked on every level in the media. The amount of anti-trans bills that are happening all around the country are mind-boggling,” Cayne tells PRIDE.

Candis Cayne is Begging Everyone in the LGBTQ+ Community to Vote for Joe Bidenyoutu.be

Although many people may feel discouraged by the presidential nominees, Cayne is encouraging all Americans to vote for Joe Biden to protect LGBTQ+ equality.

“We have to vote left this year. Our lives depend on it. Our marriage depends on it. Our bathroom rights… literally.”

Outside of her activism, Cayne is also celebrating some very exciting news on her latest TV show. After originally being picked up by Advocate Channel, her DIY show Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden is now streaming on Hulu.

“I have a lot to celebrate! My community has always given love back to me. To me, it’s a perfect time to do my very own show [and] to have it on Hulu. It’s a love letter to the community.”

The new show features Cayne as she offers top gardening tips, cocktail recipes, and tons of campy advice to throw an epic dinner party.

“During the pandemic, my yard was looking a little drab and sad, so I started really gardening hard. I really wanted to figure out a way to teach other people how to create their own secret gardens, so they have places to go to reset and to enjoy the beauty that’s around us.”

Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden is streaming now on Hulu. To see the full interview, check out the videos above and below.

Don’t have Hulu yet? Sign up using our affiliate link here. Terms apply.

Candis Cayne Talks Trailblazing Career & Celebrates Her 'Secret Garden' Show Moving to Huluyoutu.be

Interviews
