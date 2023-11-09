Scroll To Top
Interviews

Jake Wesley Rogers Joins Kesha On Tour To *Ahem* Spread His Gay Energy Across America

​Jake Wesley Rogers Joins Kesha On Tour To *Ahem* Spread His Gay Energy Across America

​Jake Wesley Rogers Joins Kesha On Tour To *Ahem* Spread His Gay Energy Across America

The singer is spreading LGBTQ+ love by performing in cities coast to coast.

rickycornish

Everybody say love!

Since middle school, Jake Wesley Rogers has proudly worn his LGBTQ+ identity on his sleeve and he continues to wave his rainbow flag in his music.

With his soaring and uplifting ballad “Window" out now, Rogers is bringing all of his rainbows and positive energy to cities across America as the opening act on Kesha's The Gag Order Tour.

"I love Kesha so much. I have since I was very young. It's surreal to be supporting her! As a fan, I feel so excited every night to hear all those songs we grew up with. It's a beautiful show," Rogers tells PRIDE.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community herself, Kesha and Rogers are proud to make their shows a safe space for members of the queer family and allies alike.

"The tour started in the South and in Texas, which are the most troublesome right now for LGBTQ+ people. Those are my favorite places to perform because it's also where I'm from. You can create a safe space depending on the energy you bring. Kesha is love and acceptance. There's a lot of love in our shows."

2024 will be a crucial year for LGBTQ+ visibility as it's an election year. Rogers is hoping shows like his can inspire people to show their Pride and bring much needed attention to fighting for equality.

"I can only hope me being myself helps other people to feel themselves. We started this tour during a huge wave of darkness in the world. Whatever amount of love we can make in that room can extend out of that room. It matters."

With his debut album slated to come out early next year, Rogers is giving the fans everything they could want by performing plenty of new music in his set.

"I think it's the most me I've ever been. That's been my journey is to get to the truth. I think I've tapped into something on this one and I'm very excited for people to hear it. It's my first album, so you only get to do that one time! This album is a big love spell for sure and can really help the world, I hope. It helped me if that means anything. Music is so needed."

To get tickets to see Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers on tour, check out the official website here.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsKeshaGayEntertainmentLGBTQ+MusicCelebritiesHomosexual
musicentertainmentconcertkeshajake wesley rogerstourlgbtq+interviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio