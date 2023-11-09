Everybody say love!

Since middle school, Jake Wesley Rogers has proudly worn his LGBTQ+ identity on his sleeve and he continues to wave his rainbow flag in his music.

With his soaring and uplifting ballad “Window" out now, Rogers is bringing all of his rainbows and positive energy to cities across America as the opening act on Kesha's The Gag Order Tour.

"I love Kesha so much. I have since I was very young. It's surreal to be supporting her! As a fan, I feel so excited every night to hear all those songs we grew up with. It's a beautiful show," Rogers tells PRIDE.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community herself, Kesha and Rogers are proud to make their shows a safe space for members of the queer family and allies alike.

"The tour started in the South and in Texas, which are the most troublesome right now for LGBTQ+ people. Those are my favorite places to perform because it's also where I'm from. You can create a safe space depending on the energy you bring. Kesha is love and acceptance. There's a lot of love in our shows."



2024 will be a crucial year for LGBTQ+ visibility as it's an election year. Rogers is hoping shows like his can inspire people to show their Pride and bring much needed attention to fighting for equality.

"I can only hope me being myself helps other people to feel themselves. We started this tour during a huge wave of darkness in the world. Whatever amount of love we can make in that room can extend out of that room. It matters."

With his debut album slated to come out early next year, Rogers is giving the fans everything they could want by performing plenty of new music in his set.

"I think it's the most me I've ever been. That's been my journey is to get to the truth. I think I've tapped into something on this one and I'm very excited for people to hear it. It's my first album, so you only get to do that one time! This album is a big love spell for sure and can really help the world, I hope. It helped me if that means anything. Music is so needed."

To get tickets to see Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers on tour, check out the official website here.