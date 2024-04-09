Scroll To Top
Politics

Allegedly intoxicated Lauren Boebert gets cut off & begs Trump for selfies, we're CACKLING

Allegedly intoxicated Lauren Boebert gets cut off & begs Trump for selfies, we're CACKLING

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert got drunk at a Young Republican gala
Shutterstock

Witnesses say the MAGA firebrand was over-served and acting a fool.

Republican Lauren Boebert was reportedly acting as classy as always when she got so (allegedly) sloppy drunk that a bartender cut her off at a conservative event and was chased away by security when she wouldn't stop asking Donald Trump for a selfie.

Let's get this straight: a "family values" Republican has now found herself in hot water for allegedly giving out public handjobs, her history of multiple arrests, and now allegedly getting wasted at a professional event.

Who needs comedy when the Colorado representative is around to constantly make a fool of herself?

Amid her bid to try and win reelection by switching to an easier-to-win district, Boebert attended the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala in December where several witnesses have now told CNN she was over-served.

Embarrassing herself in public is nothing new for Boebert, who keeps getting in very public fights with her ex-husband and was kicked out of the Beetlejuice musical for vaping, taking selfies, and allegedly groping her male companion.

Fondling your date in a crowded theater is one of Miss Manners' tips and tricks for fitting in at upscale events, right?

On top of allegedly getting wasted at the Young Republican's soiree, the MAGA firebrand kept trying to take selfies with Trump and was eventually asked to stop by his personal security.

The pick me energy is FAR too much, Lauren.

Girl, get it together. No one needs a photo with the Republican nominee that badly. Although desperately seeking a photo with Trump has to be all the proof anyone needs that she was wasted.

Despite the growing mountain of evidence that Boebert is both bad at her job and seemingly incapable of not destroying her own reputation at every turn, she still has allies in Congress.

"It hasn't encumbered her job performance," Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said in an interview with CNN. "Look, some of that stuff that popped up wasn't the best stuff to see. Even she acknowledges that. But none of us are perfect. Just because we're elected officials doesn't mean we're any more perfect than anybody else. Stuff happens. But I think she has been able to do her job, and that's all that matters at the end of the day."

No matter how much Boebert embarrasses the Republican Party, she still seems to have supporters. Luckily, it's the people of Colorado who will be voting in November, not just the brainwashed MAGA members of the House.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNewsViral
lauren boebertcolorado congresswomancongresscongresswomanlauren boebert drunknew york young republican clubpoliticsrepresentative lauren boebertrepublican partyrepublican politicianyoung reblicans
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio