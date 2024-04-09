Allegedly intoxicated Lauren Boebert gets cut off & begs Trump for selfies, we're CACKLING

Republican Lauren Boebert was reportedly acting as classy as always when she got so (allegedly) sloppy drunk that a bartender cut her off at a conservative event and was chased away by security when she wouldn't stop asking Donald Trump for a selfie.
Let's get this straight: a "family values" Republican has now found herself in hot water for allegedly giving out public handjobs, her history of multiple arrests, and now allegedly getting wasted at a professional event.
Who needs comedy when the Colorado representative is around to constantly make a fool of herself?
Amid her bid to try and win reelection by switching to an easier-to-win district, Boebert attended the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala in December where several witnesses have now told CNN she was over-served.
Embarrassing herself in public is nothing new for Boebert, who keeps getting in very public fights with her ex-husband and was kicked out of the Beetlejuice musical for vaping, taking selfies, and allegedly groping her male companion.
Fondling your date in a crowded theater is one of Miss Manners' tips and tricks for fitting in at upscale events, right?
On top of allegedly getting wasted at the Young Republican's soiree, the MAGA firebrand kept trying to take selfies with Trump and was eventually asked to stop by his personal security.
The pick me energy is FAR too much, Lauren.
Girl, get it together. No one needs a photo with the Republican nominee that badly. Although desperately seeking a photo with Trump has to be all the proof anyone needs that she was wasted.
Despite the growing mountain of evidence that Boebert is both bad at her job and seemingly incapable of not destroying her own reputation at every turn, she still has allies in Congress.
"It hasn't encumbered her job performance," Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said in an interview with CNN. "Look, some of that stuff that popped up wasn't the best stuff to see. Even she acknowledges that. But none of us are perfect. Just because we're elected officials doesn't mean we're any more perfect than anybody else. Stuff happens. But I think she has been able to do her job, and that's all that matters at the end of the day."
No matter how much Boebert embarrasses the Republican Party, she still seems to have supporters. Luckily, it's the people of Colorado who will be voting in November, not just the brainwashed MAGA members of the House.