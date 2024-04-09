Allegedly intoxicated Lauren Boebert gets cut off & begs Trump for selfies, we're CACKLING

Republican Lauren Boebert was reportedly acting as classy as always when she got so (allegedly) sloppy drunk that a bartender cut her off at a conservative event and was chased away by security when she wouldn't stop asking Donald Trump for a selfie.

Let's get this straight: a "family values" Republican has now found herself in hot water for allegedly giving out public handjobs, her history of multiple arrests, and now allegedly getting wasted at a professional event.

Who needs comedy when the Colorado representative is around to constantly make a fool of herself?

Amid her bid to try and win reelection by switching to an easier-to-win district, Boebert attended the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala in December where several witnesses have now told CNN she was over-served.

Embarrassing herself in public is nothing new for Boebert, who keeps getting in very public fights with her ex-husband and was kicked out of the Beetlejuice musical for vaping, taking selfies, and allegedly groping her male companion.

Fondling your date in a crowded theater is one of Miss Manners' tips and tricks for fitting in at upscale events, right?

On top of allegedly getting wasted at the Young Republican's soiree, the MAGA firebrand kept trying to take selfies with Trump and was eventually asked to stop by his personal security.

The pick me energy is FAR too much, Lauren.