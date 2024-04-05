​Laganja Estranja has no interest in competing on 'Drag Race​' again

Ever since her iconic werkroom entrance, Laganja Estranja has always been sickening.

The queen had quite the memorable run while competing on season six of RuPaul's Drag Race and literally gagged everyone during her iconic lip sync against Trinity K. Bonet on All Stars 6.

Since her Drag Race return as a lip sync assassin, Estranja has proudly embraced her true identity by coming out as a transgender woman and she's in the healthiest mindset she's ever been in.

"I think being trans in America is definitely a challenge, especially right now with a lot of legislation passing trying to ban our rights as human beings, but to be honest, being able to be myself feels really good. It feels like I've like I've returned home and back to myself," Estranja tells PRIDE.

As she's come into her own over the years, the star is ready to leave Drag Race in the rearview mirror and look forward to projects outside of her drag persona.

"I have said for many years that it's just not for me. I'm sticking to the script on that one! I would love to come back and be a choreographer for the show. I would love to continue to do guest appearances. I don't know how I'd ever top that All Stars 6 entrance and ultimately, that's not what I'm interested in."

Although she's ready to leave Drag Race in her past, she's not fully closing the door on the opportunity.

"I can't say that that will be that way forever! As I step into my body more, that might change. Maybe there will come a day where I want to show the world the beautiful trans woman that I've become, but as of right now, I'm really happy with where I left things on All Stars 6."

Her time on TV may be over for now, but fans can still support Estranja on a slew of upcoming performance dates. As her name implies, the queen is a big fan of weed and she'll be celebrating 4/20 in Las Vegas!

The entertainer will take over the Fruit Loop, Sin City's gayborhood, by performing at Piranha Nightclub on 4/20 and starring in Gipsy Nightclub's sickening new Ultra Brunch on 4/21.

"It's not officially my holiday, but it feels like a birthday if you will! It's been quite a long time since I've been at Piranha. I'm also going to be joined by Plasma, so I'm really excited to work with her. I cannot wait to do brunch at Gipsy. I'm excited to have an elevated experience! It feels like I'm coming home to an incredible place."

Las Vegas is going all out for Estranja's highly anticipated return. The queen will be staying at the Fruit Loop's neighborhood and dog-friendly resort Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with her adorable dog Lil Dabbers.

"I love Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and I'm thrilled that we're partnering for this 4/20 stay. I love having a hotel that really flourishes that relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. They are doing incredible things to create a space for the community to feel safe. As someone who travels with their dog around the world, I'm just so grateful to have a place where I can bring her. We will both be there for 4/20!"

Tickets for Laganja Estranja's show at Piranha Nightclub are available now. To see the full interview, check out the video below.