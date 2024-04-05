Fans are NOT here for Lily Allen's take on Beyoncé 'Jolene' cover

Lily Allen is getting flack after opting to wade into the conversation surrounding Beyoncé’s new album in a strange way.

The “Not Fair” singer was chatting with co-host Miquita Oliver during a recent episode of their podcast, “Miss Me?,” when the topic of Cowboy Carter came up.

Oliver didn’t care for Beyoncé’s cover of Dolly Parton’s most iconic song, “Jolene,” which prompted Allen to point out, “It’s quite an interesting thing to do when you’re trying to tackle a new genre, and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover.”

"I mean, you do you, Beyoncé,” she added. “And she literally is doing her — or is she doing Dolly?"

Parton previously expressed a desire for Bey to cover the song, and has shown public support for her version following its release.

The conversations surrounding Cowboy Carter have been contentious, with a lot of people spouting off opinions that would have been better kept to themselves. So it really isn't a surprise that Allen’s remarks were not appreciated across social media.