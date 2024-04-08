Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Watch Madonna bring Ricky Martin on stage to get GRINDED on — his reactions are priceless

Watch Madonna bring Ricky Martin on stage to get GRINDED on — his reactions are priceless

Madonna and Ricky Martin Celebration Tour Vogue ballroom
@geordonnicol/Instagram

Imagine getting to do this as part of your job.

rachelkiley

Ricky Martin AND Madonna gracing the same stage?? Talk about FOMO!

Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been a glorious time for anyone who’s been able to attend (and endure the inevitable delays). One of the ways the Queen of Pop spices things up at each of her shows is by inviting a celebrity guest to the stage to help her judge her dancers during the “Vogue” ballroom portion of her show.

It’s been a fascinating array of people from Cardi B to Kelly Ripa. And most recently, she brought Martin on down to observe her dancers’ work up close and personal during her stop in Miami, Florida.

There was no question that the Latin icon, who is recently divorced from his husband, was having a hell of a time watching such a talented crew put in the effort to impress both him and Madonna, laughing and throwing up 10s (with the occasional opposing score of “CHOP”) throughout the segment.

“Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party!” he wrote on Twitter afterwards. “You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!”

It was a fun reunion for fans of both singers, many of whom will recall they released a collaboration together way back in 1999 — "Be Careful (Cuidado Con Mi Corazón).”

Martin has also previously spoken about how it was Madonna’s support that ensured his most famous hit, “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” even made it onto that same self-titled album.

“This album was almost going to be released without ‘Livin' la Vida Loca,’” he told Attitude in 2018, “but three days before I walked into the studio with Madonna, we were done with 'Livin' La Vida Loca', so I showed her what I was presenting — and she was like, ‘Yep! I'm ready to go into the studio with you!’”

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesMadonnaEntertainmentMusic
ballroomcelebration tourmadonnaricky martinvogue
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio