Watch Madonna bring Ricky Martin on stage to get GRINDED on — his reactions are priceless

Ricky Martin AND Madonna gracing the same stage?? Talk about FOMO!
Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been a glorious time for anyone who’s been able to attend (and endure the inevitable delays). One of the ways the Queen of Pop spices things up at each of her shows is by inviting a celebrity guest to the stage to help her judge her dancers during the “Vogue” ballroom portion of her show.
It’s been a fascinating array of people from Cardi B to Kelly Ripa. And most recently, she brought Martin on down to observe her dancers’ work up close and personal during her stop in Miami, Florida.
There was no question that the Latin icon, who is recently divorced from his husband, was having a hell of a time watching such a talented crew put in the effort to impress both him and Madonna, laughing and throwing up 10s (with the occasional opposing score of “CHOP”) throughout the segment.
“Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party!” he wrote on Twitter afterwards. “You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!”
It was a fun reunion for fans of both singers, many of whom will recall they released a collaboration together way back in 1999 — "Be Careful (Cuidado Con Mi Corazón).”
Martin has also previously spoken about how it was Madonna’s support that ensured his most famous hit, “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” even made it onto that same self-titled album.
“This album was almost going to be released without ‘Livin' la Vida Loca,’” he told Attitude in 2018, “but three days before I walked into the studio with Madonna, we were done with 'Livin' La Vida Loca', so I showed her what I was presenting — and she was like, ‘Yep! I'm ready to go into the studio with you!’”
