There is nothing more satisfying than watching a conservative get DESTROYED for their terrible opinions, and that’s exactly what we got yesterday!

On April 4, Republican activist Morgonn McMichael took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video that she clearly thought was her ticket to right-wing internet fame; instead got taken down a peg by someone from the queer community.

When McMichael — who works for the far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ organization Turning Point USA — discovered that the Kansas City International Airport has all-gender bathrooms, she posted her reaction to social media, LGBTQ+ Nation reports.

“Twenty stalls, all gender!” McMichael said in her video, clearly feigning shock and outrage. “This is crazy!”

Welcome to Kansas City where they have ALL GENDER bathrooms…I hate this. pic.twitter.com/yAgth3X9Xy — MORGONN (@morgonnm) April 4, 2024 She continued, “Forgive me for filming in a bathroom, but this is… all gender!” she continued. “I hate this! I absolutely hate this!” Then, while filming inside the bathroom, she said, “I’m not going in here! I don’t like this!” McMichael’s surprise and anger are a transparent attempt to feed into every far-right talking point about trans and gender-nonconforming people being a danger to society. Luckily, Justice Horn, the chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, was quick to debunk her ridiculous claims and set the record straight in the most satisfying way possible! “Hi, chair of the commission who helped craft this policy in Kansas City,” he wrote on X. “First, these are single stall, all gender bathrooms that allow for greater privacy. There are gender specific bathrooms down the hall too.” “Finally, don’t use my community to create fake outrage—it’s sad.”

Hi, chair of the commission who helped craft this policy in Kansas City.



First, these are single stall, all gender bathrooms that allow for greater privacy. There are gender specific bathrooms down the hall too.



Finally, don’t use my community to create fake outrage—it’s sad. pic.twitter.com/LiSa6j3ai1 — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) April 4, 2024 McMichael tried to use a marginalized community to stoke the flames of hate in her fellow conservatives — trust us, they don’t need help with that — and was slapped down so hard and fast it had to hurt. Especially since she doesn’t seem particularly good at this brand of rage bait. At the time of publication, her video only had a little over four thousand likes, while Horn’s response had 52 thousand. That’s gotta sting! Horn also posted a photo of the “crazy” bathroom in question that shows stalls that are completely enclosed, without any gaps on the top or bottom, giving you far more privacy than in your average public restroom in the U.S. X added a “readers added context” note to McMichael’s original post, clarifying that there are also “single gender restrooms available. Nobody is forced to use the all-gender restrooms, it is merely an option.” This isn’t the only example of the far-right activist trying to curry favor with the most hateful part of the Republican Party. A quick scroll through her X account will show you that she mostly posts anti-trans, pro-Trump, anti-immigration rage-bait.