Nobody is slaying the game quite like Leland.

Anyone who's a fan of RuPaul's Drag Race has certainly seen this talented musician on their screens, as Leland serves as the composer of the hit songs featured on the show.

He also coaches the queens as they put together their verses for any challenge that requires songwriting and singing or rapping, such as the Rusical or girl group challenges.

"It is a dream job. I don't think there's a better way to describe it. To me, the most fun is to see all the parts come together the day we shoot the Rusical itself. The best part is watching it on set and seeing Ru and the judges react and getting those laughs. The bigger the laugh... the better I feel," Leland tells PRIDE.

With so many hit Rusicals like Wigloose, Moulin Ru, and The Sound of Rusic, there's too many iconic musicals that Leland has made for Drag Race. However, one stands out as a personal favorite.

"Each cast brings something so different. I grew up watching The Sound of Music, that was a really personal one for me. I never know what I said or what my facial reactions are until I watch it with everybody else."

It takes a strong team to help bring Leland's songs to life and one famous friend serves as the perfect sounding board... Troye Sivan.

"I'm so thankful for that. He is such a tastemaker and I run everything by him. We are friends first and collaborators second. We would be friends anyways. I just feel really lucky that we have had such a strong bond. I would die for him. He's so funny. He's such a thoughtful friend."

As longtime music partners, Leland has created so many of Sivan's popular songs that fans love today. In fact, there's one particular Sivan bop that he has on repeat.

"I would say 'One of Your Girls' is probably right now my favorite song we've made it together. We really worked hard on that song and 'One of Your Girls' is my girl."

Leland Picks His Favorite Songs He Wrote for Troye Sivan & 'RuPaul's Drag Race' youtu.be

Leland certainly has his hands full by creating so many incredible songs for Drag Race and Sivan. However, the star is hungry for more opportunities.

Recently, he decided to strip down and launch his official DJ era, which is a big milestone for the songwriter.

"DJing is something that I have really fallen in love with. I think it coincides with me coming into my own a bit more and feeling more confident and more sexual. For me, it's been a journey of getting rid of any sort of shame when it comes to sex. This is definitely a way for me to express myself."

There's truly nothing better than a liberating chapter for Leland, as the star grew up in a very conservative household. By working on so much queer content, the songwriter is slowing healing his inner child.

"I was purposefully turned away from looking and being able to take in any queer history growing up. Now, I just can't get enough of it. It's awesome and I think there's also just so much room for people to be doing this. It's really exciting."

Fans can keep up with Leland by following him on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the videos above and below.