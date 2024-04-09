Scroll To Top
Interviews

Matt Rogers has an update on a ‘Fire Island’ sequel & we’re SHAKING

Searchlight Pictures Hulu Fire Island Movie Matt Rogers Zane Phillips Tomas Matos
Searchlight Pictures

Rumors have been circulating if a second movie is in the works, so the actor is clearing the air.

rickycornish

Fans have been asking... is it time to return to Fire Island?!

Joel Kim Booster's modern and very gay take on Pride and Prejudice was a huge success when Fire Island premiered on Hulu back in 2022.

The film saw an ensemble cast of gay friends including Booster, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and other girlies get into a ton of mischief while vacationing at the historic destination.

Since the movie received such critical acclaim, many people have speculated that a sequel could be in the works.

Sadly, Rogers is here to make it clear... no sequel is happening. We're shaking with disappointment!

"I think that Fire Island might be just what it is. I don't think you'll see a sequel, which I think is actually okay. I think that not everything needs a sequel. Some things can just be beautiful on their own. If Joel ever changes his mind, I will be there," Booster tells PRIDE.

Although the movie may never receive a sequel, Rogers and the entire cast is so grateful the film received so much love from critics.

"It will always be one of my proudest moments. I'm so happy that it was warmly received by the queer community, because we can be tough on ourselves and art that represents us. For everyone to come together and really support that movie is so meaningful."

Since Fire Island premiered, Rogers has stayed very booked and busy with a slew of hit projects.

Outside of acting, the star hosts the hilarious Las Culturistas podcast alongside Yang, offers his hot takes on Watch What Happens Live, and he's now debuting an exciting new show for Coachella.

Rogers is serving as host of Mixing it Up: Cosmos & Culture, where he'll be pouring delicious Absolut Vodka cosmopolitans and interviewing amazing celebrities (including our favs Chrishell Stause and Miss Vanjie) in time for festival season.

"We're giving the girls cosmos and culture! Absolut is the official vodka of Coachella. It's a refreshing good time! With Chrishell, we talked a lot about love and dating. Me and Vanjie got into it! I don't think she goes anywhere and doesn't have fun. There's more to come!"

Fans can watch new episodes on Absolut's YouTube channel. To see the full interview with Matt Rogers, check out the video below.

bowen yangfire islandjoel kim boosterlas culturistasmatt rogerscelebritiesentertainmentmoviemoviesvideointerviews
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio