Kacey Musgraves Stuns Philadelphia Gay Bar With Impromptu Performance

Kacey Musgraves delighted patrons of a Philadelphia gay bar this week when she stopped by for a surprise performance. And yes, we are so, so jealous.

The “Rainbow” singer rolled into town a couple days ahead of her scheduled tour stop and decided to get in an extra performance at Tavern on Camac, Philadelphia’s longest running gay piano bar.

A clip shared to Instagram saw Musgraves taking the mic to sing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” with the help of a pianist. Eventually, the whole bar joined in to be part of what must have been a truly memorable moment.

Musgraves is currently on tour for “Star-Crossed,” the studio album she released last year. And apparently covering “Dreams” is something she’s done on the proper tour — which is to say, not off the cuff at a neighborhood bar — as well.



But obviously getting to see an up close and personal performance more akin to karaoke (really good karaoke) than a major tour is something special, and the kind of things her fans love her for doing.











We stan a queer icon, and while Kacey has done a lot more to be an LGBTQ+ ally than just show up at a gay bar for a delightful surprise performance, we certainly wouldn’t say no to more of that!