Captain Marvel Star Lashana Lynch Might Be Our Next 007 in Bond Films

Is a Black woman going to be the world's next 007?

According to an unverified source in the Daily Mail UK, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch is taking over in the series' 25th film as "a new character who takes over [Bond's] secret agent number after he leaves MI6."

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film," says the film insider, "where M says, ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is Black, beautiful and a woman. It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman."

"Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don't work on a brilliant, young Black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed," said Daily Mail's source. "Well, certainly not at the beginning."

The script will be written by Fleabag star and Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"Lashana is absolutely brilliant and Phoebe's script is as sharp and funny as you would expect," the source continued. "This Bond pays tribute to some of the earlier films with a lot of humour.'

The film is reportedly filming in Italy and the UK right now. According to the source, Bond Girls have also been rebranded as Bond Women. "This is a Bond for the modern era who will appeal to a younger generation while sticking true to what we all expect in a Bond film. There are spectacular chase sequences and fights, and Bond is still Bond but he's having to learn to deal with the world of #MeToo."

Daily Mail UK is a British tabloid and the 007 news leak has not yet been confirmed by official representatives. While we'd like to believe the rumor, we'll hold out a bit before getting too excited about the news.

The potential development comes just days after Disney's controversial decision to cast Halle Bailey, a Black woman, as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.