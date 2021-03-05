Here's Why the Straights Are Yelling About Lola Bunny's Boobs

The Space Jam character's updated redesign has some people in a tizzy...

With another revival comes another controversy.

25 years after the original, we're getting another Space Jam movie! LeBron James is taking over the helm from Michal Jordan in the beloved half-animated, half-live-action blockbuster movie.

The first look photos from the film were shared by Entertainment Weekly, where director Malcolm D. Lee pointed out some updated looks, specifically for Lola Bunny.

"This is 2021," Lee said. "It's important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters."

The director said he was shocked by the original Lola's "very sexualized" appearance, which is why he modernized her from a rather pin-upy caricature to "strong and sporty."

The straights were not happy with that update. Once the images were released, Lola Bunny started to trend on Twitter as heterosexuals began to express their grievances.

"This crap is getting so old," said one Twitter user. "Lets just get rid of everything with sex appeal because it offends a small percentage of people. Let's act like women with big boobs don't even exist."

Lol.

All of this outrage over some animated boobs is so uncomfortably ridiculous that trolls quickly took over the trending topic to dunk on those snowflakes. Here are a few of the hilarious (and a tad bit NSFW) memes:

The internet is a bizarre place.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to premiere this July.