This HILARIOUS tipsy AF reaction to Harris's endorsement is going viral & we're HOWLING

bar brunch drinks friends cheers kamala harris
Shutterstock Creative; Lawrence Jackson/The White House

The lesson here is: Don't drink and voice memo... but if you do, put it out on the internet for us to giggle over.

There has been a vibe shift and everybody's feeling it. But sometimes you need to be a little careful when you're vibing and drinking or you may drunk voice memo the future president.

On Sunday, news broke out that Joe Biden was stepping out of the 2024 presidential race. In a heartfelt letter published on social media, Biden expressed his gratitude for his support on the campaign trail. Not long after, he made a monumental announcement when he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

A growing chorus of Democrats, celebrities, and everyday citizens rallied around Harris, signaling a rallying point after several weeks of lull and worries following Biden's presidential debate.

Among the sea of well-wishers and endorsements, one post stood out for its authenticity, audacity, and comedic timing. Darius De'Andre was at the center of an unexpected viral moment. In inebriated enthusiasm, Darius accidentally sent an audio message to Vice President Harris, attempting to invite her for a celebratory drink.

The audio, captured and shared on Instagram, revealed Darius's delightfully tipsy attempt at camaraderie. "Kamala!" his voice slurred but filled with genuine excitement. "...do you...do you drink? Because if you do, call me."


We've all done our fair share of Sunday Funday-ing. Who hasn’t texted or called the wrong person at the right times: a relative, an ex, or someone we met the night before? Blindly purchased something in the shopping cart for weeks or — tragically — paid a bill in a moment of euphoric joy?

But the hopeful contender for the White House? Damn, that's amazing.

“It was my first time visiting DC, so I wanted to check out a lot of the local restaurants and bars,” Darius explained, later finding a venue that served bottomless lemon drops. “Needless to say, the lemon drops dropped me.”

While it's unlikely Darius and Vice President Harris have ever met, his spontaneous and earnest gesture struck a chord with many. It reminds us of the importance of having people in our corner who celebrate our achievements with unrestrained joy and enthusiasm.

On July 22nd, President Joe Biden announced he would step down from the presidential election, later endorsing his running mate, Harris, as the nominee for the Democratic ticket. Since the announcement, Harris has received overwhelming support, receiving endorsements and raising more than $100 million for the campaign in less than 48 hours. Meanwhile, her campaign team has embraced pop cultural references on social media, with fans and followers using her "coconut tree" references to "brat."

On Thursday, the Harris campaign released its first official video featuring Beyonce's "Freedom" song as part of its inspirational message.

joe bidenkamala harrispresidential racesocial mediapolitics
author avatar

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.

