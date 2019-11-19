Hayley Kiyoko Talks New Music, Upcoming Tour at TrevorLIVE

Big things are coming from our own Lesbian Jesus in 2020!

Hayley Kiyoko continues to live her best life and inspire her fans, with a new gay anthem, a headlining 2020 tour in the works, and recognition from The Trevor Project for all her efforts to support the queer community.

At the TrevorLIVE event in Los Angeles this past weekend, Hayley was honored with the Youth Innovator Award, sharing a stage with actor and activist Cybill Shepherd and the PwC Charitable Foundation in supporting suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.

"The Trevor Project knows how important it is for LGBTQ young people to see themselves and their identities represented by inspiring young artists like Hayley Kiyoko," said The Trevor Project's CEO and executive director Amit Paley in a statement. "Hayley embraces her identity as a strength, serving as a role model for LGBTQ youth around the world."

Just last week, Hayley released her latest single "L.O.V.E. Me" from her current I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS SHIT project. The collection of catchy, soul-baring songs will be released through January, leading to a 2020 tour of the same name.

PRIDE caught up with Hayley on the TrevorLIVE orange carpet and chatted with her about her new music, her upcoming tour, and what the Youth Innovator Award means to her.

PRIDE: I’ve listened to your new single "L.O.V.E. Me" about 12 times already. It’s one of the most openly romantic songs you’ve released so far. Why did you feel like now was the right time to express that?

Hayley Kiyoko: You know, it was just the right time to write it! I felt it in my bones, and the music felt right. It’s sometimes really difficult to express what you’re going through in relationships, and the complexities of certain situations, and also having to relate to so many people. It’s just been difficult to get that theme out there. So I’m so excited for the single.

We’re so excited for your tour coming up in January...

Thank you, yes! All over the U.S.—come see me perform!

What can your fans expect?

Tears, hope, new friends, old friends. It’s just one big community. Even if you’re worried about going alone, definitely come, because you’ll definitely not leave alone.

You’re being awarded the Youth Innovator Award tonight—what does that mean to you?

It means a lot to me. I’m just very grateful that people care about helping others, because I really care about that. It’s about being the strength and bravery for others when they need it.

How does it feel to share a stage with Cybill Shepherd tonight?

Oh my gosh, I’m so excited! Again, it’s an honor—I remember sitting at home being like, 'I can’t wait to go to the Trevor Project and be a part of the evening!' And here I am!