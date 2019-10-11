Hayley Kiyoko Expels Her 'Demons' in New Song, Announces 2020 Tour

Our Lesbian Jesus has done it again. This time, she's expelling her "Demons."

There's a war going on in Hayley Kiyoko's head in the brand-new, dancey yet sinister pop track, and she's begging for forgiveness.

"'Demons' is really personal to me," Kiyoko said. "I had the chorus lyrics written in my notes 'please forgive me I’ve got demons in my head/trying to feed me lies until I’m dead.' There was something so haunting about it I wanted to try to turn it into something positive. I wanted to sing about mental health and battling the inner ‘demons’ many of us struggle with. But with a heavy upbeat track that everyone can sing and support you with. It’s so important for people struggling to realize that they’re not alone and I hope this song can play a part in sparking that realization."

Kiyoko also announced that the track, along with previously released spellbound song "I Wish," are part of an upcoming project called, I’M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS SHIT. She also announced a headlining 2020 tour by the same name.

Stream "Demons" below!