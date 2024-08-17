PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 8/16/24

Hi Fam 🌈

The Olympic Games may have come to a close, but the Olympics of drag have just gotten started! This week, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars kicked off with a two-part premiere and they are going for the gold... in entertainment.

This week we had the pleasure of catching up with this season’s incredible international cast, who spills all the tea about what they're back to prove, who's the shadiest of them all, and speaking of shade, they play a game of Eff, Mary, Avoid, and they aren’t holding back — oh, at all. Oh, and Tessa Testicle tells PRIDE she’s ready for her “menace era.”

PRIDE also caught up with Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka who gives us all the spicy deets about her album, and Elizabeth Banks gives us an update on Pitch Perfect 4. Plus, Great Britain’s swim team gets our hearts racing with a sexy dance in their speedos, and Stormy Daniels makes Trump look a fool again! Speaking of fools, JD Vance’ s underwhelming campaign event has us giggling, and boxer Imane Khelif is ready to get some justice, filing a lawsuit against Elon Musk and JK Rowling.

What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️



Cheers!



Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Comedian Ilana Glazer comes out as nonbinary Courtesy of Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

Boxer Imane Khelif is suing JK Rowling & Elon Musk — the internet is ROASTING them and it's GLORIOUS ProPhoto1234/Shutterstock; Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock; Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

College basketball star receives death threats after ex-girlfriend's tell-all TikTok series Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images; TikTok @livvvy.louu

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 Courtesy of Ricky Cornish; CircuitMOM PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish is enjoying his final weeks of summer by hitting up some of the hottest LGBTQ+ events around the country! First up, he attended the iconic Market Days festival in Chicago and danced the weekend away with his chosen family and the ever-so-fabulous CircuitMOM. The memories he’s made will last a lifetime!



I had quite a time at the preview screening of Alien: Romulus in San Francisco. They may not be able to hear you scream in space, but the people around me certainly could! You can read my review of the film where I discuss how it fits into the the queer legacy of the Alien films that have come before it.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of 20th Century Fox; Paramount+; Lady Gaga/YouTube Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In Theaters: Alien: Romulus Spooky season is here! This new entry in the Alien series sees disaffected space teens looking for a way off their mining planet, but instead the find lots and lots of bloodthirsty xenomorphs waiting for them.



📺 Stream & Chill: RuPaul's Drag Race: Global All Stars The hunt for the ultimate glamazon has gone global! Queens from around the world including Alyssa Edwards, Kween Kong, Eva Le Queen, Tessa Testicle and more battle it out for the their spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Now streaming on Paramount+ 🎧 In our ears: 'Die With A Smile' by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars At long last Lady Gaga has dropped some new music and its a banger. A collab with Bruno Mars, 'Die With A Smile' is a new ballad that's about to become our whole personality for the next week. And we're not alone, the gays are meltdown over the new song!