PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 3/29

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

This Sunday, we’re celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility for the 14th year (it was created in 2010 by trans advocate Rachel Crandall) and though it has always been essential to highlight and uplift our trans brothers, sisters, and siblings, this year is the most important yet.

The entire queer community is experiencing horrific backlash from the Right, but as always it’s the trans community who faces the greatest number of threats. This year alone, there have been 479 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across state legislatures, and the epidemic of violence declared in 2019 by the American Medical Association continues today. One only needs to look to the recent story of Nex Benedict to see the pressing need for allyship and support for our beloved trans and nonbinary family right now — and always.

While the stakes are sky-high and the statistics stark, there’s also SO MUCH TRANS JOY to celebrate and highlight, whether that’s trans musicians taking over the industry, uplifting trans films we watch on repeat, or trans folks trailblazing and succeeding in their chosen fields.

For example, this week we’re putting the spotlight on adult entertainer Daisy Taylor. She’s the world’s most-viewed trans performer this year according to PornHub. Taylor exclusively sat down with PRIDE to dish on her rise to fame in the adult industry, how trans content is skyrocketing (especially in the Boomer generation!), and what she hopes trans representation can look like in the future.

We also caught up with Joel Kim Booster and Maya Rudolph, who geeked out over RuPaul’s Drag Race and had us giggling. Speaking of drag stars, PRIDE chatted with Crystal Methyd and Heidi N Closet about their new horror comedy Slay. For more spooky queer content, we also sat down with Scott Chambers, the out actor & producer behind ‘The Poohniverse’ viral sensation. And, as always, had plenty to cackle about, whether it was Lauren Boebert being a (crowd) size queen or Ronna McDaniel facing the consequences of her own foolish behavior.

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto

Joel Kim Booster reveals which iconic 'Drag Race' moment he's showing Maya Rudolph next

Apple TV+

Trans adult star Daisy Taylor reveals how her work opens hearts & minds — even of conservatives!

Pornhub

Meet Scott Chambers, the out actor & producer behind ‘The Poohniverse’ viral sensation

Anastasia Alekseeva; courtesy of Jagged Edge Productions

10 uplifting trans films to celebrate Trans Visibility Day & where to stream them

Courtesy of Amazon Studios; Alliance Films; Shudder

15 trans musicians you should listen to this weekend! 

Instagram

Killer Queens! Crystal Methyd & Heidi N Closet dish on their spooky and hilarious new comedy 'Slay'

Courtesy of Tubi

The gays reminisce on retired adult film stars they miss the most

Shutterstock

Republican Lauren Boebert RUTHLESSLY mocked for pathetic audience size

Shutterstock

Ronna McDaniel fired from NBC! Let's celebrate by remembering 5 more times conservatives unceremoniously got the boot

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Debunking J.K. Rowling's misinformation on trans history

twitter @jk_rowling; United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

What is 'GNC lesbian' and why is it important to know?

Shutterstock

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish spent the weekend at Beyond Wonderland SoCal in San Bernardino, California with his boyfriend Jeremy. The couple danced the night away to iconic sets by The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Afrojack, R3HAB, Dillon Francis, and many more. Talk about good vibes only!

  

PRIDE's own Andrew J. Stillman joined in on a FAM trip to Mexico City and had time to sneak away to Blow Bar, where he made friends with the giant eggplant! Stay tuned for coverage of his adventures, coming soon!

  

And I made some creepy new friends at HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio. Don't tell me it's not spooky season!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In theaters: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Once enemies, now allies, Godzilla and Kong must team up to face an overwhelming force in the Hollow Earth. LOL. But seriously, aside from the mayhem and the simple pleasure of watching giant monsters SMASH stuff, why is this our pick for the week? We never miss the chance to see out actor Brian Tyree Henry on the big screen. In theaters now.

📺 Stream & Chill: Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show

After coming out at 35 in his special Rothaniel, stand-up comic Jerrod Carmichael opens up his life to the cameras while attempting radical honesty with everyone in his life. The result is often unflattering, totally raw, and utterly compelling. Now streaming on Max.

🎧 In our ears: Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé

When Queen Bey drops an album we are SEATED. She is poised to take over country music with this follow-up to Renaissance featuring icons of the genre Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson — as well as Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio