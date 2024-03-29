PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 3/29

Hi Fam 🌈

This Sunday, we’re celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility for the 14th year (it was created in 2010 by trans advocate Rachel Crandall) and though it has always been essential to highlight and uplift our trans brothers, sisters, and siblings, this year is the most important yet.

The entire queer community is experiencing horrific backlash from the Right, but as always it’s the trans community who faces the greatest number of threats. This year alone, there have been 479 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across state legislatures, and the epidemic of violence declared in 2019 by the American Medical Association continues today. One only needs to look to the recent story of Nex Benedict to see the pressing need for allyship and support for our beloved trans and nonbinary family right now — and always.

While the stakes are sky-high and the statistics stark, there’s also SO MUCH TRANS JOY to celebrate and highlight, whether that’s trans musicians taking over the industry, uplifting trans films we watch on repeat, or trans folks trailblazing and succeeding in their chosen fields.

For example, this week we’re putting the spotlight on adult entertainer Daisy Taylor. She’s the world’s most-viewed trans performer this year according to PornHub. Taylor exclusively sat down with PRIDE to dish on her rise to fame in the adult industry, how trans content is skyrocketing (especially in the Boomer generation!), and what she hopes trans representation can look like in the future.

We also caught up with Joel Kim Booster and Maya Rudolph, who geeked out over RuPaul’s Drag Race and had us giggling. Speaking of drag stars, PRIDE chatted with Crystal Methyd and Heidi N Closet about their new horror comedy Slay. For more spooky queer content, we also sat down with Scott Chambers, the out actor & producer behind ‘The Poohniverse’ viral sensation. And, as always, had plenty to cackle about, whether it was Lauren Boebert being a (crowd) size queen or Ronna McDaniel facing the consequences of her own foolish behavior.

