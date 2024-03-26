Scroll To Top
Republican Lauren Boebert RUTHLESSLY mocked for pathetic audience size

Republican representative Lauren Boebert
We haven't seen a turnout this tiny since Marjorie Taylor Greene held a book signing!

Far-right Representative Lauren Boebert has embarrassed herself yet again, and now we can't stop smiling!

The conspiracy-peddling politician makes a fool of herself on the regular — she frequently sounds like an idiot on the House floor and got caught allegedly groping a man in the audience of the Beetlejuice musical — but this time, it's because no one showed up to hear her speak.

And the internet is having a field day with it.

On Saturday, Boebert gave a speech at a Republican Central Committee assembly in Adams County in Brighton, Colorado, to an audience of…a few people.

Shockingly, she had a much bigger audience for her Beetlejuice *ahem* performance.

On March 24, the Republican congresswoman, seemingly unaware of how pathetically anemic her audience size was, took to X (formerly Twitter) to post photos of the event, with the caption, "Great to be with you today, Adams County GOP!"

The photos she willingly shared with the public seem to show more empty seats than full ones. How embarrassing for you.

We're getting a flashback to when Trump tried to claim that "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe."

People quickly flooded the comment section of her post with mocking comments that have brightened our entire week.

"It looks like only 10 people showed up. That's significantly lower than the attendance at the Beetlejuice musical," one person wrote.

"Where was this? It's like Boebert is at a funeral for her own 'career,'" another person commented.

It's unclear what the MAGA-obsessed House GOP caucus member spoke about, but "the event was aimed at voting on Adams County candidate primaries and address bylaw and resolution proposals," Newsweek reports.

Boebert is currently running for reelection but has switched to Colorado's 4th Congressional District from the 3rd District, where she won in 2020, hoping to stand a better chance of winning.

Though she denies it, the move is widely seen as an attempt to move to a district where she stands a better chance of winning. This allows her to sidestep a difficult race against primary challenger Republican Jeff Hurd and an unlikely path to victory against Democrat Adam Frisch in the general election.

But considering she couldn't get butts in these chairs and placed third in a straw poll conducted earlier this month after Trump had endorsed her, it's hard to imagine her winning over enough voters not to get kicked to the curb on Election Day.

Making fun of Boebert may be low-hanging fruit, but we can't help but celebrate these little victories!

Keep scrolling to see the funniest responses to Boebert's truly pathetic speech turnout.

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

