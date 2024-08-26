Grindr just added a sporty new sound that'll get you stimulated

Wyd?

Major events this year like the Olympics and political conventions have proved to be spike engagement on Grindr, so the popular dating app is making a fun change ahead of next week's US Open.

Let's be real! The lush aesthetics, sensual grunts, and skin-tight outfits definitely spark some curiosity from people looking to get into some shenanigans on Grindr. However, men’s tennis is still one of the few global sports without an openly gay player.

From short shorts, to fuzzy balls flying in faces, it’s certainly a sport that the gay community has gravitated toward over the years.

To push the needle forward, the sexy app is serving up a new ‘grunt’ notification sound that goes off whenever users tap on a potential new match.

Check out the new sound in the video below. If you're at work, you'll want to put in headphones or make sure nobody is around.

The US Open kicks off next Monday and Grindr plans on keeping the sound on the app until September. Get swinging!

