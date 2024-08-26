Scroll To Top
Grindr just added a sporty new sound that'll get you stimulated

Grindr US Open
Unai Huizi Photography / Mehaniq / Shutterstock

The iconic notification noise is getting a bit of a change ahead of next week's big events.

rickycornish

Wyd?

Major events this year like the Olympics and political conventions have proved to be spike engagement on Grindr, so the popular dating app is making a fun change ahead of next week's US Open.

Let's be real! The lush aesthetics, sensual grunts, and skin-tight outfits definitely spark some curiosity from people looking to get into some shenanigans on Grindr. However, men’s tennis is still one of the few global sports without an openly gay player.

From short shorts, to fuzzy balls flying in faces, it’s certainly a sport that the gay community has gravitated toward over the years.

To push the needle forward, the sexy app is serving up a new ‘grunt’ notification sound that goes off whenever users tap on a potential new match.

Check out the new sound in the video below. If you're at work, you'll want to put in headphones or make sure nobody is around.

The US Open kicks off next Monday and Grindr plans on keeping the sound on the app until September. Get swinging!

SexLifestyleLGBTQ+SportsLove&Sex
adult contentgay datinggay kissgay sexgrindrsexualitysportstennistravelsex
author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio