Category Is Clinical Depression in Bob the Drag Queen's 'Basic Ball'

The Drag Race Season 8 winner serves as MC at the "Basic Ball" in the latest episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

RuPaul's Drag Race superstar and Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen leads some of our favorite comedians in the "Basic Ball" on the latest episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Hilariously reminiscent of the balls in FX's smash hit series Pose, Bob introduces categories like Clinical Depression, Barbecue Daddy, and Just Awkward in the Body.

"You're are serving me 'we both said goodbye but now we're walking in the same direction' awkwardness," he says over the mic as Ashley Nicole Black stumbles uncomfortably down the runway. "Uh-oh, the waiter just said, 'enjoy your meal,' and this bitch said, 'you too.'"

"Bitch, he's not eating. He's at work!"

We've only been blessed with two episodes of A Black Lady Sketch Show so far, but we're already obsessed! Produced by Insecure star Issa Rae and Robin Thede, the show features Thede and Black as well as Vine star and BuzzFeed alum Quinta Brunson and The Game actress Gabrielle Dennis. The first two episodes have boasted some incredible guest stars like Kelly Rowland, Laverne Cox, How to Get Away With Murder breakout star Aja Naomi King, and even living legend Angela Bassett.

A Black Lady Sketch Show airs Fridays at 11pm ET on HBO. Watch the Basic Ball in the video below!