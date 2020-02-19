Lesbian Romance Collides With Addiction in Netflix Series Feel Good

Netflix's newest upcoming dramedy, Feel Good, centers on a charming romance between two women that collides with a powerful tale of a recovering drug addict.

The semi-autobiographical series stars writer and creator Mae Martin as Mae, "a rising talent on the stand-up circuit and recovering addict whose addictive behaviors and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life," the official description reads.

"When she meets pragmatic - but so far heterosexual - George (Charlotte Ritchie) she’s smitten, and much to her surprise George feels the same. They embark on an intoxicating romance as Mae juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drugs support group, her colleagues at the local stand up club, and most importantly tries to transform her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one. But the real question is can Mae replace a toxic addiction to love with love itself. Feel Good is a deeply personal, dark but hilarious story about two young people navigating the modern-day landscape of love, addiction, and sexuality - and trying to form a meaningful and lasting connection."

Freinds icon Lisa Kudrow also stars in the series as Mae’s mom Linda, alongside Adrian Lukis and Sophie Thompson.

Feel Good premieres March 19th on Netflix. Watch the touching trailer below: