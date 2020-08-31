The Trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Queer Teen HBO Drama Is Here

The Call Me by Your Name director's latest project is nearly here.

Luca Guadagnino, the critically-acclaimed director of Call Me by Your Name, has found a new story to tell in the Italian countryside.

HBO just released the trailer for We Are Who We Are, Guadagnino's latest project, which "follows a group of teens growing up on an American Army base outside of Venice, Italy struggling to find their own identities as they move into young-adulthood."

In the trailer, we get glimpses of a girl who pretends to be a boy to join the military, two lesbian moms, and even a threesome. Chloë Sevigny and Kid Cudi are two of the notable stars of the eight-episode series.

We Are Who We Are premieres September 14 on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below!