Scroll To Top
#TV

The Trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Queer Teen HBO Drama Is Here

we-are-who-we-are.jpg

The Call Me by Your Name director's latest project is nearly here. 

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
August 31 2020 3:54 PM EDT

Luca Guadagnino, the critically-acclaimed director of Call Me by Your Name, has found a new story to tell in the Italian countryside. 

HBO just released the trailer for We Are Who We Are, Guadagnino's latest project, which "follows a group of teens growing up on an American Army base outside of Venice, Italy struggling to find their own identities as they move into young-adulthood."

In the trailer, we get glimpses of a girl who pretends to be a boy to join the military, two lesbian moms, and even a threesome. Chloë Sevigny and Kid Cudi are two of the notable stars of the eight-episode series. 

We Are Who We Are premieres September 14 on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below!

Tags: #TV, #Entertainment, #CallMeByYourName, #Women, #Lesbian, #Queer
Ricky Martin

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()

    Latest News