Scroll To Top
Voices

Ready to dance with Lady Whistledown? Meet the man behind the viral track

Lady Whistledown Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan mix master Ellis
3AM Entertainment; Jordan Moore

With the release of a new song featuring Bridgerton star, Nicola Coughlan, discover the captivating journey of mix master Ellis Miah.

Okay, Lady Whistle-boots-DOWN!

If you've been living under a rock - or avoiding social media (I wouldn't blame you) - a track sampling an interview with Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has gone viral over the past few weeks.

And we have none other than Ellis Miah to thank.

A self-taught musician and proud product of the public school system, Ellis has navigated the twists and turns of the music industry with a flair as unique as his sound. His music reflects his diverse upbringing, a blend of Bengali and Caribbean cultures. "I was confused and thought that curry was Puerto Rican food," he laughs, reminiscing about his childhood. This rich blend of influences has undeniably shaped his music, giving it a unique flavor that resonates across genres.

The intersection of culture and identity has always been central to Ellis's work. "Music was always a part of our family," he says. Growing up in diverse neighborhoods, from New York City's Lower East Side to Staten Island and South Florida, exposed him to many musical influences.



His journey to stardom began with Miley Cyrus's 'Hannah Montana Non-Stop Dance Party' album, which topped the Billboard charts. This was just the start of a series of high-profile collaborations, including a memorable project with the iconic RuPaul. "Working with Ru was transformative," Ellis recalls. A chance project with RuPaul and Lady Bunny laid the groundwork for a fruitful partnership. "It's been a wild ride," he reflects.

Miah also acknowledges how RuPaul's unapologetic authenticity helped him embrace his own identity, which was once resistant to queerness. Over the years, he learned to "be who you are" and "know that you're talented enough," opening doors and allowing him to create freely.

Despite his success, Ellis remains grounded, finding joy in the creative process and the personalities he engages with. One of his favorite memories involves the exuberant Big Freedia.

"She still owes me jalapeno cornbread," he jokes, recalling a whirlwind recording session that encapsulated her boundless energy. Whether working with the award-winning singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett or crafting tracks for TV and film, Ellis approaches each project with a collaborative spirit and a touch of humor.

His love of collaboration is at the core of his latest project, featuring Lady Whistledown herself, Nicola. I had the honor of listening to the track with Ellis on video.

Trust me when I tell you, dear reader, you'll be clacking your fans to the beat.

But the song is more than just a track for the girls and the gays: it's also amplifying the work of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups on both sides of the Atlantic, The Trevor Project in the U.S. and Not A Phase in the U.K. "We're raising money for causes we're passionate about," Ellis shares.

In Ellis Miah, we see a reflection of the vibrant spirit that defines our community. A reminder that while the path to success may be fraught with challenges, the rewards of staying true to oneself are immeasurable.

For aspiring queer musicians, his advice is clear: "Show up for yourself every day." Create a space where you can produce and share your work without the burden of limiting your creative potential.

Here's to Ellis Miah and the beautiful, inclusive future he's helping to create—one hit at a time. And as you dance the night away, remember the stories and songs that unite us.

Like and follow Ellis on Instagram and TikTok to see what he’s up to next! "Shoes...More Shoes feat. Nicola Coughlan" is available on all streaming platforms.

The song was released by 3AM Entertainment, a new record label founded by global music star Jay Sean. The label aims to increase South Asian representation in the music industry.

VoicesInterviews
big freediabridgertonmiley cyrusmusicnicola coughlanthe trevor projectvoices
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

52 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.

Read Full Bio