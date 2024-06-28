Ready to dance with Lady Whistledown? Meet the man behind the viral track

Okay, Lady Whistle-boots-DOWN!

If you've been living under a rock - or avoiding social media (I wouldn't blame you) - a track sampling an interview with Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has gone viral over the past few weeks.

And we have none other than Ellis Miah to thank.

A self-taught musician and proud product of the public school system, Ellis has navigated the twists and turns of the music industry with a flair as unique as his sound. His music reflects his diverse upbringing, a blend of Bengali and Caribbean cultures. "I was confused and thought that curry was Puerto Rican food," he laughs, reminiscing about his childhood. This rich blend of influences has undeniably shaped his music, giving it a unique flavor that resonates across genres.

The intersection of culture and identity has always been central to Ellis's work. "Music was always a part of our family," he says. Growing up in diverse neighborhoods, from New York City 's Lower East Side to Staten Island and South Florida, exposed him to many musical influences.









His journey to stardom began with Miley Cyrus's 'Hannah Montana Non-Stop Dance Party' album, which topped the Billboard charts. This was just the start of a series of high-profile collaborations, including a memorable project with the iconic RuPaul. "Working with Ru was transformative," Ellis recalls. A chance project with RuPaul and Lady Bunny laid the groundwork for a fruitful partnership. "It's been a wild ride," he reflects.

Miah also acknowledges how RuPaul's unapologetic authenticity helped him embrace his own identity, which was once resistant to queerness. Over the years, he learned to "be who you are" and "know that you're talented enough," opening doors and allowing him to create freely.

Despite his success, Ellis remains grounded, finding joy in the creative process and the personalities he engages with. One of his favorite memories involves the exuberant Big Freedia.

"She still owes me jalapeno cornbread," he jokes, recalling a whirlwind recording session that encapsulated her boundless energy. Whether working with the award-winning singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett or crafting tracks for TV and film, Ellis approaches each project with a collaborative spirit and a touch of humor.

His love of collaboration is at the core of his latest project, featuring Lady Whistledown herself, Nicola. I had the honor of listening to the track with Ellis on video.

Trust me when I tell you, dear reader, you'll be clacking your fans to the beat.

But the song is more than just a track for the girls and the gays: it's also amplifying the work of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups on both sides of the Atlantic, The Trevor Project in the U.S. and Not A Phase in the U.K. "We're raising money for causes we're passionate about," Ellis shares.

In Ellis Miah, we see a reflection of the vibrant spirit that defines our community. A reminder that while the path to success may be fraught with challenges, the rewards of staying true to oneself are immeasurable.

For aspiring queer musicians, his advice is clear: "Show up for yourself every day." Create a space where you can produce and share your work without the burden of limiting your creative potential.

Here's to Ellis Miah and the beautiful, inclusive future he's helping to create—one hit at a time. And as you dance the night away, remember the stories and songs that unite us.

Ellis on Instagram and TikTok "Shoes...More Shoes feat. Nicola Coughlan" is available on all streaming platforms.

The song was released by 3AM Entertainment, a new record label founded by global music star Jay Sean. The label aims to increase South Asian representation in the music industry.