​Beyoncé donates a jaw-dropping amount to Kamala Harris after finding out about Project 2025​
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

A source close to the matter also says she's prepared to donate more if need be.

@andrewjstillman

On the off-chance you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know, Kamala Harris has emerged as the front-runner for the Democratic pick for president in the 2024 election.

If you did know about that (as we hope you do), you may have also noticed that her campaign is full of the song “Freedom” by Beyoncé from her Lemonade album. Many may also know that Beyoncé isn’t one to give out rights to her songs very easily, so that in itself is a huge feat.

Also, whoever’s running the KamalaHQ accounts on social is doing an incredible job (and honestly most likely run by a fierce gay).

Well, Beyoncé has taken her support just a little bit further than clearing the rights for “Freedom” and is, according to The Daily Mail, also clearing her schedule to attend one of the campaign’s fundraisers.

Even further, the source also claimed that she has set aside $4 million dollars to donate to the campaign, with “plans to donate more if she sees the need to.”

Beyoncé was last seen giving any sort of political alignment back in 2012 when she sang at Barack Obama’s inauguration after hosting a fundraising campaign for the country’s first Black president. Since then, she’s kept her political commentary mostly hush-hush during the 2016 and 2020 elections, apart from a quick video of support for Biden and Harris in 2020.

According to the source, Beyoncé’s change of heart comes at a time when “the stakes are too high” and made her decision to “step back in after people close to her showed her Project 2025.”

Despite Donald Trump’s attempt to distance himself from Project 2025 due to its “extreme” nature, its existence has sparked fear in anyone who isn’t a cis white man (or a woman who’s somehow still trapped under their spell.”

Additionally, Beyoncé isn’t the only one from the Knowles family offering their support, as Mama Tina also posted a pic of her alongside the VP captioned, “New, Youthful, Sharp , , energy !!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country ! Putting personal Ego , power and fame aside . That is the definition of a great leader, . Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership . Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go [emojiheart][emojiheart][emojiheart][emojiheart] #kamala2024.”

Beyoncé’s right about one thing: The stakes have never been higher. If there’s ever a chance to get out there and vote, now is the time. As Trump continues to somehow continue getting more financial support from the billionaires that surround him, we just hope Beyoncé really is prepared to donate as much as she needs to.

Politics
2024 electionbeyoncedonald trumpelectionkamala harrisproject 2025
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio