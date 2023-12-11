Here's How An Ohio News Anchor Casually Came Out On Air

An Ohio news anchor’s ultra-casual coming out moment is getting praised on social media.

Taylor Bruck of Spectrum News 1 Ohio has been open about her sexuality online for some time, but making note of it on air was something new—until the weekend after Thanksgiving.

“The extent of my traveling is probably going to Cleveland to visit my girlfriend,” she said during an on-air conversation with co-anchor Alexa Maslowski.

And that was it. One mention of the word “girlfriend,” and Bruck had breezily come out on television.

“I told myself, ‘Just say it,’” she told PEOPLE, explaining that it was a spur-of-the-moment decision. “When I finally said it out loud, I smiled inside because it was a big moment for me.”