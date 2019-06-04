NBC Anchor Shares Engagement to Girlfriend On-Air for Pride

It was the first time she had mentioned the relationship on air.

NBC news anchor Meagan Fitzgerald had a striking message for viewers in Washington, D.C. last night in honor of Pride month.

“It’s not always easy being gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender,” she said. “There’s the coming out process, finding out who you are, being comfortable in your own skin, in your own truth. It takes courage to be your true, authentic self, no matter who you are.

“But to the boys and girls watching, to the men and women who may still be struggling, it’s worth it. Being just who you are is enough.”

And then came the best part:

“I know this because I’ve been through that journey, and I’m excited to share with you some news: I’m engaged!”

Fitzgerald shared a quick story about how her fiancée, Kelly Heath, had “popped the question” the day before, as her co-workers barely contained excitement over the joyous announcement.

While the two had been public about their relationship on social media prior to this on-air declaration, it would have been a revelation to anyone who merely watched the news without uh, delving into the news anchor’s online life.

According to NBC, Fitzgerald met Heath on Tinder two years ago, and knew she was the one right away.

“Meeting her was surreal,” she said. “I knew she was different from the beginning.”

As for sharing the next chapter of their lives on such a public platform, Fitzgerald said she’s “grateful to have this platform to not only share my special news, but a message I wish I heard when I was younger.”

“I didn’t want to just make it about me. I want to help other people know that being different is OK.”