Actress Sasha Lane Comes Out As Gay

At last weekend's Sundance Film Festival, American Honey actress Sasha Lane opened up about her sexuality while discussing her upcoming movie, The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

The movie follows Cameron Post (Chloe Grace Mortez) who, after getting caught in a sexual encounter with her high school prom queen, is sent to a conversion therapy camp by her religious aunt and uncle (her parents are dead). There, she meets other queer people for the first time in her life, including Jane (Sasha Lane) and Adam (Forrest Goodluck).

"The story really hit home for me, coming from a household where my brother’s gay and I’m gay," Lane explained at the Sundance press junket. "I liked Jane, who has a free spirit and her own way of thinking. She grew up in a community where everyone was free and lived life in a certain way. Then her mother brought her into a community that was very conservative and unaccepting of her. But both those communities were boxes. I could relate to that because, regardless of how free I am in spirit, I grew up in Texas and that is kind of like a box."

According to IndieWire, this is the first time Lane has "discussed her sexuality openly in the context of her career before."

Congratulations Sasha!