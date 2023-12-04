Scroll To Top
Cara Melle Spills The Real Tea On Why She Wasn’t At The Drag Race UK Finale

Cara Melle Spills The Real Tea On Why She Wasn't At The Drag Race UK Finale

Cara Melle
World of Wonder; Instagram

Was there Rigga Morris? Here’s what the queen says, herself.

rachiepants

This week Drag Race UK crowned its new Drag Race Superstar in an epic finale between Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli, and Tomara Thomas.

As is Drag Race tradition the finalists were joined on the stage for one last runaway (and a dance number) by the rest of the cast, all showing off their finale eleganza. But there was one notable absence, the fan fave Beyoncé of drag, Cara Melle .

On the show, it was explained that she was heartbroken not to be there but was sadly ill and unable to attend. Sounds reasonable, and yet some in the audience were looking sideways at her not attending the finale.

Well a day after the finale aired, Cara Melle took to her Instagram Stories to set the record all the way straight .“To all those homosapions out there thinking and commenting that I was lying about being sick for the RPDRUK5 Finale (and also creating rumors about elimination)… you are hilaaaariously cute,” she wrote.

“As if I need to lie, and baby I would never want to miss a TV opportunity willingly… I’m a fucking Leo bitch.”

The astrology doesn’t lie, henny. But also why would she choose not to attend the finale, it's the biggest drag stage in the world, and fans who were gutted by elimination were dying to see her again.

Thankfully, we did get to see what she would have worn, and no surprise it was everything

.

Cara Melle posted the look on IG, and it was a golden masterpiece of sculptural gold beading. We can’t wait to see her back on All Stars — that has to happen, right?

DragQueens TV RuPaulsDragRace Entertainment
cara melle drag race uk ginger johnson michael marouli tomara thomas drag queens
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

