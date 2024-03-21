'Drag Race' legend Shea Couleé shares thirst trap that has us GAGGED

Ms. Couleé knew exactly what she was doing!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 winner has been busy putting together and performing in her series of shows known as The Love Ball across several different cities in the U.S. Nonetheless, she still found some time to share a huge gift with the world.

On Thursday, Mar. 21, Shea Couleé shared a thirst trap of her ass via X — and let’s just say that this hotel mirror shot absolutely broke the internet.

“Normally my body dysmorphia be kicking my ass,” she wrote. “But this was a good day.”

X (@SheaCoulee) / digital collage for Pride.com Shea made her reality TV debut on Drag Race season 9. Despite winning four challenges, the Chicago-based queen ultimately lost the first round of lip syncs for the crown against Sasha Velour and her legendary rose petal reveal. A few years later, Shea came back to compete on All Stars 5 and was officially inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame. When the time came for an all-winners season of Drag Race, Shea was picked as one of eight past winners who earned themselves legendary legend stars throughout the competition on All Stars 7. In the end, Shea was once again a finalist — making it to the grand finale all three times that she’s been on the show. Outside of Mama Ru’s queendom, Shea made an appearance in season 17 of The Bachelorette, released her highly-anticipated album 8, and is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series Ironheart. As per usual, Shea Couleé didn’t come to play… she came to slay! Scroll through to see some of the funniest reactions to Shea Couleé’s latest thirst trap!

How do you even? 😮 How is it so? 🤯 — Yvie Oddly (blue checkmark) (@OddlyYvie) March 21, 2024

bitch u look STUPID good omg 😭 — MORPHINE 👻 (@morphinelovemua) March 21, 2024