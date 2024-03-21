Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Drag Race legend Shea Couleé shares thirst trap that has us GAGGED

'Drag Race' legend Shea Couleé shares thirst trap that has us GAGGED

Shea Couleé via X
X (@SheaCoulee)

The All Stars 5 winner celebrated a good day by sharing the thirst trap of the year — and we’re living for it!

simbernardo

Ms. Couleé knew exactly what she was doing!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 winner has been busy putting together and performing in her series of shows known as The Love Ball across several different cities in the U.S. Nonetheless, she still found some time to share a huge gift with the world.

On Thursday, Mar. 21, Shea Couleé shared a thirst trap of her ass via X — and let’s just say that this hotel mirror shot absolutely broke the internet.

“Normally my body dysmorphia be kicking my ass,” she wrote. “But this was a good day.”

Shea Coule\u00e9 via X

X (@SheaCoulee) / digital collage for Pride.com

Shea made her reality TV debut on Drag Race season 9. Despite winning four challenges, the Chicago-based queen ultimately lost the first round of lip syncs for the crown against Sasha Velour and her legendary rose petal reveal. A few years later, Shea came back to compete on All Stars 5 and was officially inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

When the time came for an all-winners season of Drag Race, Shea was picked as one of eight past winners who earned themselves legendary legend stars throughout the competition on All Stars 7. In the end, Shea was once again a finalist — making it to the grand finale all three times that she’s been on the show.

Outside of Mama Ru’s queendom, Shea made an appearance in season 17 of The Bachelorette, released her highly-anticipated album 8, and is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series Ironheart.

As per usual, Shea Couleé didn’t come to play… she came to slay!

Scroll through to see some of the funniest reactions to Shea Couleé’s latest thirst trap!

DragQueensTVRuPaulsDragRaceEntertainmentCelebrities
drag queensall stars 5all stars 7body dysmorphiadrag raceshea couleethirst trap
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio