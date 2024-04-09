Scroll To Top
Politics

WATCH: Gay state senator deliver an emotional response to bill targeting trans youth

John Fredrickson
Nebraska Public Media

The bill was up for consideration in Nebraska last week.

rachelkiley

A state senator’s emotional speech addressing families of trans kids is one to remember.

Last week, yet another bill targeting trans youth was up for consideration, as Nebraska conservatives attempted to force statewide restrictions pertaining to school bathrooms and sports teams. But thanks to a filibuster, the bill effectively failed — at least for the time being.

There was plenty of impassioned debate throughout the session, and one speech in particular stood out.

“I personally know a thing or two about having a family that many people might say is not normal,” Senator John Fredrickson told those gathered. “I stand here today, confidently, to tell you if you love your kid unconditionally for who they are, and if they know they’re loved, you can weather a lot.”

In 2022, Fredrickson became the first out gay man elected to Nebraska’s state legislature, which is currently made up of 33 Republicans, 15 Democrats, and one Independent Democrat.

He and his husband share a young son, Leon, whom they adopted in 2019. And it was likely his own family weighed heavily on his mind as he shared his thoughts with those in attendance during the session.

“So this weekend, when you go home, I want you to love your babies. Surround yourself with the people who love you. Let them know you love them,” he continued. “And don’t spend a minute of your energy or time thinking about any of my colleagues in here who are too scared of difference to allow themselves to understand and celebrate the beauty and joy that you bring to our state.”

Two of the state senators who initially signed onto the bill, Tom Brandt and Merv Riepe, ultimately abstained from voting to advance the proposal, leaving it two votes shy of the number needed.

“LB575 does not solve any issues," Fredrickson had said of the bill. "At best, it makes a handful of adults who know very little about my community feel good about themselves and a whole bunch of kids — regardless of how they identify — feel like crap."

Politics
john fredricksonnebraskastate senatortrans youth
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

