'Heartstopper' star Bradley Riches is engaged & the photos are so sweet

Bradley Riches is having quite a year not only did he star in the second season of one of our all-time favorite shows, Heartstopper , but he also snatched hearts with his stint on Celebrity Big Brother , now he’s sharing a major milestone in his life: He is engaged to his partner theater director Scott Johnston!

Riches shared the news on Instagram, with a post of the two kissing in a heart made of rose petals and set against a stunning view of Sorrento, Italy.

“Erm…YES,” Riches wrote in the post. “I never thought I’d find someone who gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then @scottjohnston1.8 came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved. I love you endlessly.”

Riches first landed on our radar as James McEwan a gay, would-be love interest for Issac Henderson (Toby Donovan). While thier romance was not meant to be we could not be more delighted to see him having much better luck IRL.

We’re wishing these two a very happily ever after.