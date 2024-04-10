'Heartstopper' star Bradley Riches is engaged & the photos are so sweet

Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Heartstopper star Bradley Riches is engaged
We’re wishing these two a very happy ever after.

Bradley Riches is having quite a year not only did he star in the second season of one of our all-time favorite shows, Heartstopper, but he also snatched hearts with his stint onCelebrity Big Brother, now he’s sharing a major milestone in his life: He is engaged to his partner theater director Scott Johnston!

Riches shared the news on Instagram, with a post of the two kissing in a heart made of rose petals and set against a stunning view of Sorrento, Italy.

“Erm…YES,” Riches wrote in the post. “I never thought I’d find someone who gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then @scottjohnston1.8 came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved. I love you endlessly.”

Riches first landed on our radar as James McEwan a gay, would-be love interest for Issac Henderson (Toby Donovan). While thier romance was not meant to be we could not be more delighted to see him having much better luck IRL.

We’re wishing these two a very happily ever after.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

