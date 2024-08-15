Scroll To Top
Anthony Bowens offers to replace Joaquin Phoenix in the NC-17 rated gay movie he ghosted, yes GAWD!

A diptych of pro wrestler Anthony Bowens and actor Joaquin Phoenix
Courtesy of YouTube (@sfgiants453) and Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

We would LOVE to see the out wrestler step into Todd Haynes' ring!

@politebotanist

Out WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest might have earned himself the title of "Bisexual Undertaker", and now it looks like we might have a "Gay The Rock" on our hands as one wrestler looks to take his talents to the silver screen! Gay AEW star Anthony Bowens has offered to replace Joaquin Phoenix in an upcoming film from Todd Haynes.

Phoenix had been working with Haynes, the director behind other queer films such as Carol and May December, on a new explicitly gay film set to start filming in Guadalajara, Mexico in July 2024. Phoenix apparently "got cold feet" and dropped out of the film just five days before shooting was scheduled to begin. Millions of dollars had already been spent, crew and other cast members were already on location, sets had been built — people are still furious.

Phoenix reportedly gets anxious leading up to all his films, almost dropping out of Napoleon last minute, but it's not lost on many evaluating the situation that the film Phoenix did actually pull out of was one that was explicitly gay. Actor and filmmaker Kit Williamson took to X (formerly Twitter) to air his grievances around queerness and casting in Hollywood.

Bowens then responded, making it known that he was down to fill Phoenix's empty slot.

Bowens is already a busy man. In addition to wrestling, he's dabbled in acting before, and is currently playing baseball for the San Fernando Valley Baseball League's Valley Boys. — not to mention being one of PRIDE's first-ever Grand Marshals. At this last minute, I'm sure Haynes would be willing to work around the multihyphenate's packed itinerary. Who are some other out actors you'd like to see in Phoenix's place?

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

