Anthony Bowens offers to replace Joaquin Phoenix in the NC-17 rated gay movie he ghosted, yes GAWD!

Out WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest might have earned himself the title of "Bisexual Undertaker", and now it looks like we might have a "Gay The Rock" on our hands as one wrestler looks to take his talents to the silver screen! Gay AEW star Anthony Bowens has offered to replace Joaquin Phoenix in an upcoming film from Todd Haynes.

Phoenix had been working with Haynes, the director behind other queer films such as Carol and May December, on a new explicitly gay film set to start filming in Guadalajara, Mexico in July 2024. Phoenix apparently "got cold feet" and dropped out of the film just five days before shooting was scheduled to begin. Millions of dollars had already been spent, crew and other cast members were already on location, sets had been built — people are still furious.

Phoenix reportedly gets anxious leading up to all his films, almost dropping out of Napoleon last minute, but it's not lost on many evaluating the situation that the film Phoenix did actually pull out of was one that was explicitly gay. Actor and filmmaker Kit Williamson took to X (formerly Twitter) to air his grievances around queerness and casting in Hollywood.

Bowens then responded, making it known that he was down to fill Phoenix's empty slot.

