What's the deal with Cooper Koch's wedding ring?

Cooper Koch's wedding ring has not gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans. But the story behind it isn't quite what you'd expect.

Koch, who made waves as Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy's controversial Netflix drama about the infamous brothers, stopped by Andy Cohen Live this week to chat about his work. But things took a personal turn when Cohen spotted the wedding band on his finger and asked for the scoop.

As it turns out, the actor started wearing the ring because he needed a piece of jewelry to wear to the Emmy Awards, where his twin brother, Payton, was nominated for editing.

"I was with my boyfriend, and we went into my room, and I was looking through my jewelry. And I had this ring that was my grandfather's, and I was like, 'Oh, I should just wear this ring,'" he said. "And then we just put it on my ring finger, and it just kind of became this little, I don't know... romantic, like, protective mechanism."

In other words, Koch is taken, even if the ring on his finger doesn't represent the legal commitment broken hearted fans initially assumed. This also represents his public confirmation that he's in a relationship, although the identity of his beau remains a mystery for the time being.

"He's very much committed to me, as much as I am to him," he said of his boyfriend, before adding, "We do need to get him a ring. But it's really more of a nice, like, totem."