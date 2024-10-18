Scroll To Top
Celebrities

What's the deal with Cooper Koch's wedding ring?

What's the deal with Cooper Koch's wedding ring?

Cooper Koch
lev radin/Shutterstock

The actor finally dished on his relationship status.

rachelkiley

Cooper Koch's wedding ring has not gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans. But the story behind it isn't quite what you'd expect.

Koch, who made waves as Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy's controversial Netflix drama about the infamous brothers, stopped by Andy Cohen Live this week to chat about his work. But things took a personal turn when Cohen spotted the wedding band on his finger and asked for the scoop.

As it turns out, the actor started wearing the ring because he needed a piece of jewelry to wear to the Emmy Awards, where his twin brother, Payton, was nominated for editing.

"I was with my boyfriend, and we went into my room, and I was looking through my jewelry. And I had this ring that was my grandfather's, and I was like, 'Oh, I should just wear this ring,'" he said. "And then we just put it on my ring finger, and it just kind of became this little, I don't know... romantic, like, protective mechanism."

In other words, Koch is taken, even if the ring on his finger doesn't represent the legal commitment broken hearted fans initially assumed. This also represents his public confirmation that he's in a relationship, although the identity of his beau remains a mystery for the time being.

"He's very much committed to me, as much as I am to him," he said of his boyfriend, before adding, "We do need to get him a ring. But it's really more of a nice, like, totem."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainment
andy cohen livecooper kocherik menendez
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceThe Pride Store Halloween

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio