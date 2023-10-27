'Fellow Travelers' Creator Says Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Had Instant Spark

Ahead of tonight’s premiere of the sexy queer political thriller Fellow Travelers, creator Ron Nyswaner opened up about the palpable chemistry between leads Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel Fellow Travelers, the Showtime limited series chronicles the forbidden romance between two very different men that begins in McCarthy-era Washington and spans across time all the way to the AIDs crisis of the 1980s. According to the official synopsis, “Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.“

In an interview with PinkNews, Nyswaner revealed that the two actors had instant chemistry that he could feel even over Zoom. “When Matt and Johnny did a chemistry read, Johnny was in London and Matt was in the United States, so they were continents apart on Zoom pretending to be sitting on a park bench next to each other,” he said. “It was just obvious that we had to see these two people play these roles, [it was] self-evident.”