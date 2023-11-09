Scroll To Top
Lady Gaga Drove Classmates 'Crazy' At NYU According To Bachelor Nation Star

The memes that have come from this are too perfect.

Former Bachelor in Paradise star Carly Waddell is causing a ruckus with her recollections of the time she spent around Lady Gaga in college.

Both Waddell and Gaga briefly attended New York University before dropping out—Gaga only lasted a year in the school’s acclaimed musical theater program before (accurately) deciding she’d be better off pursuing her music career rather than formal education.

There have actually been plenty of anecdotes, and even videos, of the “Born This Way” singer’s time at NYU over the years, including her performance in a school talent show, which Waddell touched on during an appearance on the Trading Secrets podcast this week.

"When she played at the NYU talent show, she was singing her own stuff and I was like, 'You can't argue, that girl is really good,'" she said. "She was good at everything, but she was better at her own stuff. She was down at the piano, wailing her own tunes.”

But although the reality star acknowledges Gaga’s talent and “genius” now, it’s clear she felt differently while they were in school.

“I wasn’t a fan of her at that moment,” she said, adding that she “was not [her] best at that moment either.”

“Stefani used to, during lunch, play on the piano,” she recalled, using Gaga’s given name. “You would eat lunch in a dance studio and there was a piano, and she would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day. And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her.”

The commentary drew some backlash from Gaga's Little Monsters on social media, though it also started a wave of pretty hilarious responses.

Even Kristin Chenoweth chimed in, thanks to the Wicked reference.

Waddell’s recollections also prompted another one of Gaga’s former classmates, actress Sarah Pribis, to chime in with her own perspective on their time together at school, praising what a good student the singer was and suggesting that “maybe she was the crazy theater kid…or maybe she was just very passionate about what she did.”

Obviously having Lady Gaga serenade you through meals sounds like an absolute delight to us now that she’s Lady Gaga, but it’s also not difficult to grasp how that might get annoying in college.

At the same time, we’re talking about NYU musical theater students. Even if Gaga did command attention, randomly burst into song, and otherwise annoy her peers…that doesn’t make her an anomaly. That just makes her an NYU musical theater student.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

